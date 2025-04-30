Long-Term Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) Shareholder Notice: Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current Treace shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/treace-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $TMCI #Treace

