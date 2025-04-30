Pando to Showcase its AI Agents at Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2025

Pando was recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pando , the leading supply chain AI company, today announced their attendance at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ , the world’s most important gathering of Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) and supply chain executives, on May 5-7, 2025 in Orlando, Fla. Pando, who was recently recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, will provide product demonstrations in booth #826.

Pando’s technology, specifically the company’s suite of advanced AI agents, Pi , helps customers navigate the growing complexities of today’s supply chain, including the newly imposed and ever-changing tariffs. Powered by the company’s proprietary Logistics Language Model® (LLM), Pando’s AI agents are deployed globally at Fortune 50 companies to replace staff and software in logistics management.

“Customers are looking for ways to keep their costs down as they navigate today's geopolitical uncertainty and resulting supply chain disruptions,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, co-founder and CEO of Pando. “Pando enables customers to reduce tools & headcount with AI agents that can make complex decisions faster and identify the most cost-effective alternatives, ultimately saving costs in more ways than one. We believe that Pando’s AI agents, customer-centric solutions, and quick time to value are why we are positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS.”

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ provides unparalleled learning and networking opportunities with some of the largest names in the supply chain industry, and equips leaders with the tools needed to prepare for supply chain volatility, risk, and disruption.

For more information on Pando and its offerings, please visit https://pando.ai

About Pando

Pando is a global leader in AI-powered logistics technology and offers AI agents for logistics, enabling manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to automate their logistics operations to build agility, control freight spend, and reduce carbon footprint. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises with global customers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions, Pando is pioneering the future of autonomous logistics with cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Pando is recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Technology Pioneer, by G2 as a Market Leader in Freight Management, and named one of the fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte

