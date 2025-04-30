SPI Software Extends Market Leadership with Strategic Acquisition of ViewPoint

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Products International Inc. ("SPI Software"), a leading provider of vacation ownership software, today announced its acquisition of @Work International Pty Ltd (“ViewPoint”), a software and technology company based in Mount Waverly, Australia, from RCI. This strategic acquisition enhances SPI Software’s capabilities and expands its portfolio of solutions for the vacation industry.

The acquisition aligns with SPI Software’s mission to deliver actionable insight and offerings to an ever-expanding global footprint of resorts and positions the combined entity to better serve current and future clients. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition represents a significant step in our commitment to delivering continuous innovation to the vacation ownership industry,” said Drew Richard, President of SPI Software. “ViewPoint complements our existing offerings and strengthens our ability to serve a diverse client base ranging from independent single site operators to mega-scale enterprise developers and management companies.”

Key Details

Integration Plan: ViewPoint clients will be serviced and supported with no immediate changes to existing service models or agreements. Time zone support will continue in line with current practices.

Team: ViewPoint and SPI teams will deepen expertise while continuing to provide high-quality client services.

Client Benefits: Combined capabilities will enable enhanced roadmap delivery, faster deployment, and expanded opportunities for strategic partnership with RCI.

About SPI Software

SPI Software is a leading provider of software, technology, and business services solutions for the vacation ownership industry. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, SPI empowers resorts and vacation clubs to streamline operations, enhance the member experience, and drive revenue growth. For more information, visit https://spisoftware.com/.

