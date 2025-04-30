Attorney General Files Brief Challenging District Court Decision in Marijuana Petition Case

Today the Attorney General's Office filed with the Nebraska Supreme Court its brief seeking to protect the integrity of the petition process. The brief outlines how four of the top notaries tied to the marijuana petition campaign—including one of the petition’s sponsors—engaged in wrongful and dishonest conduct that puts the petition at legal risk. As recently acknowledged by a Hall County district court, notaries are public officials, and under state law have heightened duties and obligations to Nebraskans. That is especially true in the election and initiative process. The brief lays out the reasons for why this misconduct—misconduct that was found by the trial court—should lead to reversal of the district court’s decision.

“At trial it was established that there was serious misconduct in the marijuana petition campaign, from outright fraud to dishonesty in the notary process. This brief is a significant step towards protecting the integrity of the petition process in Nebraska, and we look forward to presenting this to the Supreme Court,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

The trial brief outlines of the facts put forward in front of the court regarding the misconduct of the petition sponsors and their agents. The appellate brief focuses on the reversal of the court’s ruling regarding notaries.