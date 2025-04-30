Hyyve Canada and Ownright Join Forces to Simplify Real Estate Legal Closings

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyyve, the innovative Canadian real estate marketplace where agents bid for the opportunity to sell a home, has announced a strategic partnership with Ownright (formerly Doormat), a leading digital legal platform for homebuyers and sellers. This collaboration streamlines the final steps of the home-selling process - ensuring a seamless, efficient, and cost-effective closing experience.

The Hyyve–Ownright integration is scheduled for the end of Q2 2025, further strengthening Hyyve’s end-to-end real estate marketplace. Ownright joins Frank Mortgage, iCommission, AI Home Design, and Bidmii as part of Hyyve’s rapidly expanding home services ecosystem - reinforcing the platform’s mission to simplify the home-selling journey from listing to legal closing.

Hyyve: Reimagining the Residential Real Estate Experience

Hyyve is transforming how homes are sold in Canada through a competitive bidding marketplace where qualified real estate agents offer upfront cash and showcase their full value - credentials, regulatory board compliance, client reviews, and tailored marketing plans - to win the listing. This transparent, merit-based approach empowers sellers to choose the right representation while maximizing sale outcomes.

By integrating essential home services - including financing, renovations, agent commission advances, virtual staging, and now legal closings - Hyyve is setting a new standard for speed, efficiency, and customer experience in real estate.

Hyyve is backed by a distinguished advisory board of industry leaders:

Christopher Alexander – Former President of RE/MAX Canada & active consultant to RE/MAX Europe

– Former President of RE/MAX Canada & active consultant to RE/MAX Europe Matthew Campoli – The Agency Brokerage, host of "Priced To Sell" & "Field Trips"

– The Agency Brokerage, host of "Priced To Sell" & "Field Trips" Howard Drukarsh – Co-founder, Right at Home Realty

– Co-founder, Right at Home Realty Daniel Foch – Chief Real Estate Officer, Valery.ca & co-host of Canada's #1 podcast, "The Canadian Real Estate Investor"

– Chief Real Estate Officer, Valery.ca & co-host of Canada's #1 podcast, "The Canadian Real Estate Investor" Brooke Hicks – Brooke Hicks Team under Royal LePage & co-host of "The Canadian Homefront" podcast

– Brooke Hicks Team under Royal LePage & co-host of "The Canadian Homefront" podcast Adam Price – Residential Real Estate Marketing & Technology Consultant

– Residential Real Estate Marketing & Technology Consultant Dorian Rodrigues – The Rodrigues Group & Partner at PSR Brokerage

– The Rodrigues Group & Partner at PSR Brokerage Peter Torkan – Founder of The Agency Toronto brokerage, and star of the Amazon Prime's "LUXE LISTINGS TORONTO"

Ownright: A Modern Approach to Real Estate Closings

Founded in Toronto, Ownright is a digital law service for real estate transactions, designed to simplify home transactions through seamless automation, expert legal guidance, and a client-first approach. With hundreds of five-star reviews, Ownright is trusted for its affordability, transparency, and ease of use - making it an ideal addition to the Hyyve ecosystem.

A Major Step Toward a Fully Integrated Real Estate Journey

The integration of Ownright marks a pivotal milestone in Hyyve’s growth, bridging the final step between offer and ownership. With more partner integrations on the horizon, Hyyve is building Canada’s most complete and streamlined real estate marketplace.

Robert Saunders, CEO of Ownright, shared his thoughts:

“Hyyve is redefining how real estate transactions happen, and Ownright is proud to be part of this evolution. By integrating our digital legal services with Hyyve’s real estate listing bid platform, we’re making the closing process smoother, faster, and more accessible for home sellers across Canada.”

What’s Next?

With the Hyyve–Ownright integration going live by the end of Q2 2025, Hyyve continues to expand its network of trusted partners. Sellers and buyers can look forward to a truly seamless and stress-free experience—from listing through closing.

For more information, visit hyyve.ca

To learn more about Ownright, visit ownright.com

Media Contact: Patrick Armstrong, CEO marketing@hyyve.ca

