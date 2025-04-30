PRIDE Industries Promotes Tim Young to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Roseville, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, announced the promotion of Tim Young to Chief Human Resources Officer, Senior Vice President. Young, who served most recently as Vice President of Talent Management, has been instrumental in advancing PRIDE Industries’ mission since joining the organization in August 2021 as Senior Director of Talent Acquisition.

“Tim brings decades of experience and a strong understanding and knowledge of talent acquisition best practices, hiring technology, market trends, and labor regulations to this well-deserved promotion,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “With his extensive experience and commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture, he is the ideal leader for our HR organization.”

In his new role, Tim will provide strategic leadership and guidance on the employee journey, with the goal of creating a more inclusive and engaged workforce. His department oversees all facets of talent management, including outreach and recruiting, onboarding, performance management, training and employee development, and exit processes. Additionally, Tim leads recruiting efforts for PRIDE Industries’ AbilityOne contracts.

“PRIDE Industries is known for its positive workplace culture,” said Tim, “and I plan to ensure that tradition continues as we move the department into its next stage of growth. I look forward to implementing strategies that support both business results and employee wellbeing.”

Since joining PRIDE Industries, Tim has spearheaded a company-wide initiative to launch the refreshed Core Values: Integrity, Teamwork, Tenacity, and Innovation. He has also developed and implemented strategies to enhance and expedite hiring processes while improving the overall employee experience. In addition, Young and PRIDE Industries’ Learning and Development Team launched a monthly leadership development series and created a career progression program which allows employees the opportunity to build skills and capability to take on roles of greater responsibility.

Before his tenure at PRIDE Industries, Tim held leadership positions in talent acquisition and human resources at several prominent companies, including AutoZone, Ross Stores, and Cost-Plus World Market. He was one of only 11 inaugural commissioners to establish the professional certification system for members of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest organization dedicated to human resource management.

Tim holds a bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University, where he was a member of the track and field team and participated in the NCAA Division II National Championships. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve as an enlisted soldier.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

