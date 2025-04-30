Beware of Fraudulent Online Casinos Targeting Individuals

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming wants to make individuals aware of an increase in fraudulent online casinos falsely claiming to be affiliated with licensed South Dakota gaming establishments. These unauthorized platforms are using misleading advertisements, fake apps, and cloned websites to deceive consumers and pose financial and personal security risks.



Online Casino Gaming is Not Legal in South Dakota

Any online platform offering casino-style games such as slots, table games, sports wagering, or digital card games is not authorized under South Dakota law.



How These Scams Operate

The Commission has received reports of online ads and social media promotions that:

Imitate the branding and logos of well-known Deadwood and Tribal casinos, offer unrealistic bonuses or promise guaranteed winnings, and redirect users to suspicious URLs or apps posing as legitimate platforms.



Risks of Engaging with Illegal Gambling Sites

Consumers who interact with these unauthorized sites face:

Loss of funds from fake or rigged games or exposure to identity theft through the collection of personal and banking information.



How to Protect Yourself

To stay safe:

Do not participate in gambling online.

in gambling online. Be skeptical of ads or messages that promise risk-free gambling or guaranteed payouts.

of ads or messages that promise risk-free gambling or guaranteed payouts. Never share credit card, banking, or Social Security information with unverified platforms.

credit card, banking, or Social Security information with unverified platforms. Check the website address carefully—many scam sites use slight misspellings or fake domains (e.g., .net instead of .com).



Report Suspicious Activity

If you encounter or suspect an illegal gambling site:

Document the website, app, or advertisement in question.

the website, app, or advertisement in question. Report it to the Commission via email at DORSDGaming@state.sd.us or call (605) 578-3074

it to the Commission via email at DORSDGaming@state.sd.us or call (605) 578-3074 Contact the South Dakota Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or 1-(605)773-4400, consumerhelp@state.sd.us, or visit consumer.sd.gov



The South Dakota Commission on Gaming remains committed to protecting the integrity of legal gaming in our state and safeguarding consumers from fraud and abuse.