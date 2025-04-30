SavvyAgents to Release Patient Reactivation technology at TDA conference in San Antonio

SavvyAgents Dental receptionist is about to get better by releasing our new patient reactivation technology. We will be demoing at TDA conference in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SavvyAgents.ai, an upcoming AI-powered platform for dental practice reception and patient engagement, will announce the launch of its new Patient Reactivation feature at the Texas Dental Association (TDA) Annual Conference in San Antonio, taking place May 8–10, 2025. This innovative solution empowers dental offices to re-engage patients who have not been seen in over 12 months by initiating personalized, HIPAA-compliant AI-driven outbound voice calls to reschedule appointments and maintain continuity of care while boosting practice revenue.

Following a successful market introduction at the Yankee Dental Expo in Boston, where SavvyAgents.ai exhibited among more than 300 dental technology vendors and signed pioneering New England practices across Massachusetts and Connecticut, the company has continued to refine its proprietary algorithms and expand its user base. Early adopters are very enthusiastic about the AI's personality and integration with their Dental Software,

The core of SavvyAgents.ai is its omnichannel communication engine, which seamlessly integrates voice calling through secure VoIP, SMS text messaging, email campaigns, and website chat widgets. The platform offers customizable message templates, supports multi-language engagements. Dental teams can effortlessly book new patient visits, routine exams, hygiene follow-ups, and specialized procedural consultations through our intelligent AI Agent, which dynamically manages calendar availability, confirms patient preferences, and handles rescheduling in real time. The unified dashboard provides actionable insights into engagement trends and conversations to help increase overall practice efficiency.

With the Patient Reactivation feature, SavvyAgents.ai leverages advanced natural language processing to conduct empathetic, practice-branded conversations. After identifying lapsed patients via integration with popular practice management systems such as Dentrix, Eaglesoft, and Open Dental, the AI Agent places personalized phone calls, verifies and updates contact records, highlights upcoming availability, and books directly into the Patient Management Systems. Call transcripts, patient responses, and outcome codes are automatically logged for compliance tracking and performance analysis, enabling practices to continually optimize outreach strategies.

“Our vision at SavvyAgents.ai has always been to harness artificial intelligence to solve real-world challenges in patient engagement,” said Vijay Tupakula, Co-Founder and CTO of SavvyAgents.ai. “As a former technology leader at Wayfair and a lifelong Austin, Texas resident, I saw firsthand how scalable AI solutions could transform customer interactions. Applying that philosophy to dental care, we built an AI platform that not only simplifies routine scheduling but also proactively reactivates patients who might otherwise fall through the cracks.”

With thousands of dental practices across Texas still relying on manual appointment reminders, pen-and-paper logs, or basic automated texts, the opportunity for efficiency gains and patient care improvements is immense. By automating routine outreach tasks and proactively reconnecting with underserved patient segments, SavvyAgents.ai drives better oral health outcomes in local communities while helping practices unlock sustainable business growth.

SavvyAgents.ai is built on a foundation of robust data security and privacy protocols, including end-to-end encryption, strict access controls, and full adherence to HIPAA regulations. The platform’s cloud-native architecture ensures high availability and seamless integration with leading EHR and practice management solutions, facilitating rapid deployment and minimal IT overhead.

At the TDA Annual Conference in San Antonio, SavvyAgents.ai will showcase live demonstrations at our booth, highlighting both the new Patient Reactivation feature and the core AI Agent’s omnichannel appointment booking capabilities. Attendees can explore side-by-side comparisons of manual versus AI-driven workflows, review real-time analytics dashboards, and discuss integration options with top dental software providers.

SavvyAgents.ai invites media outlets and conference participants to schedule press briefings and platform demos during the event. Availability is limited, so interested parties are encouraged to contact the media relations team in advance to reserve time slots.

SavvyAgents.ai Media Relations

Email: alfredo@savvyagents.ai

Additional Resources:

• One-Page Marketing Summary: https://geni.us/savvy

• Founders’ Video Overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPaGT5Itqug

Founders’ Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.