Blue Rhino and the International Rhino Foundation Team Up Again to “Keep the Five Alive”

National Awareness Campaign Launches May 5 to Protect Endangered Rhino Species

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the leading tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is once again teaming up with the International Rhino Foundation (IRF) to support its critical Keep the Five Alive campaign – a global call to action to protect the world’s five remaining rhino species from extinction.

Kicking off on May 5, 2025, this annual initiative shines a spotlight on the urgent threats facing the Javan, Sumatran, Greater One-Horned, Black, and White rhinos, whose total wild population has plummeted to fewer than 28,000. Some species are close to disappearing forever, with only dozens of Javan and Sumatran rhinos left in the wild.

“With all five remaining rhino species under threat, it’s more important than ever to protect them, and the support of Blue Rhino helps us do that,” said Nina Fascione, Executive Director of the International Rhino Foundation. “We’re so grateful for this continued partnership and for the help in raising awareness of rhinos.”

This year, Blue Rhino is doubling down on its commitment by:

Matching all donations made from May 1-7, up to $35,000.

Unveiling a limited-edition tank sleeve featuring the endangered Black rhino, encouraging conversations right at the grill.

Launching two exciting giveaways to spread awareness and drive engagement, including a Keep the Five Alive Giveaway and a Coloring Page Giveaway.

Activating across social media and email to educate millions of customers about IRF’s lifesaving mission.

Sharing grilling recipes from the kitchens of Operation BBQ Relief that were inspired by the places rhinos live, including Kenya, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and India.



Ferrellgas believes in making the world a better place. That includes supporting important environmental causes. That’s why the company created the Ferrellgas Century Project; to positively impact communities at a global, national, and local level. Chet Reshamwala, Head of Blue Rhino, said, “At Blue Rhino, our namesake isn’t just a symbol, it’s a responsibility. Rhinos represent strength, resilience, and rarity, and we’re committed to preserving that legacy…We’re here to make an impact where it matters most.”

To learn more about IRF and to contribute to the cause, click here.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at over 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2024. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com. For more information, follow Ferrellgas on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About The International Rhino Foundation

The International Rhino Foundation (IRF) manages, facilitates and funds conservation initiatives for highly threatened rhino populations in Africa and Asia. Established in 1993, IRF focuses on scientific research, fighting poaching, habitat and population management, conservation breeding, community development and capacity building, demand reduction and legal training and support to fight illegal wildlife trade. In the past decade, IRF has invested more than $25 million in rhino conservation and research. Learn more at rhinos.org.

Contact: Communications@Ferrellgas.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca3e910-eade-45d4-970b-747b931e8247

IRF Tank Sleeve Specially created Blue Rhino propane tank sleeve shows company's commitment to supporting the International Rhino Foundation and its mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.