K12 Tutoring Earns ESSA Level II Validation, Confirming Impact on Student Achievement

Reston, VA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K12 Tutoring, a leading personalized online tutoring service, has earned Level II validation under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), confirming a strong, evidence-based link between the platform’s use and positive student outcomes. This recognition underscores K12 Tutoring’s role as an effective academic intervention, providing schools and districts with research-backed solutions to support student learning and achievement.

ESSA encourages schools and districts to implement evidence-based interventions that have been rigorously evaluated for their impact on student success. K12 Tutoring collaborated with Instructure, a leading edtech research company, to develop an ESSA-aligned logic model and conduct an independent evaluation of its effectiveness. The report found that students who participated in K12 Tutoring demonstrated significantly greater growth throughout the school year, scoring an average of 8 percentile points higher on the end-of-the-year NWEA MAP Growth math assessment compared to a matched group non-tutored peers, an improvement equivalent to approximately eight months of additional classroom learning.

“K12 Tutoring’s ESSA Level II validation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, research-backed tutoring solutions,” said Jennifer Moore, General Manager of K12 Tutoring. “We understand the critical role that high-impact tutoring plays in student success, and we are proud to offer schools and districts a proven resource to help address learning loss and drive academic achievement.”

K12 Tutoring’s scalable offerings include both teacher-assigned and high-dosage tutoring, which research has identified as the most effective intervention for accelerating learning progress. The platform connects students with state-certified educators who tailor personalized learning plans to meet individual academic needs, whether providing advanced instruction for high-achieving students or targeted support for those requiring additional reinforcement. The service’s flexible scheduling allows families and educators to arrange sessions at their convenience, making it an accessible and practical solution for students across the country.

By delivering high-impact, data-driven tutoring, K12 Tutoring continues to empower students and educators in their pursuit of academic excellence.

