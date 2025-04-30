Oxford Harriman & Company’s Bill Bolas Named to Forbes 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List in Ohio

Cleveland, OH , April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Harriman & Company is proud to announce that Bill Bolas, Senior Managing Director & Partner, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2025 in Ohio. This prestigious accolade, presented by Forbes in partnership with SHOOK Research, recognizes the top-performing wealth advisors across the country based on a rigorous methodology focused on qualitative and quantitative criteria, including industry experience, client retention, assets under management, and a commitment to best practices in wealth management.





As a Senior Managing Director & Partner at Oxford Harriman & Company, Bill Bolas brings decades of experience helping individuals and families navigate their financial futures with confidence and clarity. Known for his client-first approach and deep understanding of complex financial strategies, Bill has built a reputation for excellence in service and results.

“We are thrilled to see Bill recognized by Forbes and SHOOK Research,” said Dennis Barba, CEO of Oxford Harriman & Company. We believe “this honor is a testament to Bill’s extraordinary dedication to his clients, his discipline as an advisor, and the values we hold dear at Oxford Harriman. He exemplifies the very best of our practice.”

Kent Whitaker, President of Oxford Harriman & Company, also praised Bill’s achievement: “Bill’s ability to listen deeply, strategize thoughtfully, and guide clients through life’s most important financial decisions is what makes him so deserving of this award. He represents the gold standard in our profession, and we are incredibly proud to have him as part of our leadership team.”

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list was developed by SHOOK Research through an independent, algorithm-based process designed to highlight those advisors who demonstrate exceptional credentials, experience, and commitment to clients. Thousands of nominations are vetted each year, making this one of the most competitive awards in the financial services industry.

2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC.

About Oxford Harriman & Company

Oxford Harriman & Company is a practice designed to help investors accumulate, preserve, and transfer wealth through a collaborative and strategic approach. Serving the financial and wealth management needs of a select group of clients, the practice provides a comprehensive approach to private wealth management that helps to chart a course based on focus, strategy, and discipline. Oxford Harriman & Company is part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, with offices throughout the United States, including locations in Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, South Carolina, Florida, and Massachusetts.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC (WFAFN), a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN.

