Recreational harvest of Atlantic greater amberjack, red porgy, hogfish, blueline tilefish and several groupers will open May 1

Several reef fish species will open to recreational harvest May 1 in Florida state waters of the Atlantic, as outlined below.

Greater amberjack and red porgy will open to recreational harvest in all Florida state waters of the Atlantic.

Blueline tilefish and several species of grouper including: gag, black, red, yellowmouth and yellowfin grouper; scamp; snowy; red hind; rock hind; coney and graysby will open to recreational harvest in all Florida state waters of the Atlantic and all state waters of Monroe County.

Lastly, hogfish will open for recreational harvest in all state waters on the east coast of Florida as well as all state waters south of Cape Sable, including the Florida Keys.

More information about specific fishing seasons, bag and size limits, and gear restrictions for these species is available online at MyFWC.com/Marine; select “Recreational Regulations.” You can also download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is committed to collecting critical data on recreational fishing effort and catch to inform management of popular reef fish, including gag grouper and hogfish. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with a clearer picture of stock health. Please make sure you are signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler. This designation is required for recreational anglers and spearfishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida. To learn more about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS.