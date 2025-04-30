National Advertising Division Recommends Cox Communications Discontinue or Modify Certain Claims for Cox Internet

In a challenge brought by AT&T Services, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Cox Communications, Inc., in connection with its Cox Internet service: Discontinue the claim “Multi Gig Speeds Everywhere” or modify it to accurately reflect the availability of its 2 Gbps tier service. Discontinue the claim “Get into the fast lane with Cox Business and get speeds that are up to 20X faster than T-Mobile and AT&T 5G Internet” in markets where AT&T offers a fiber product with speeds faster than 100 Mbps to small business customers or modify its advertising to avoid conveying certain implied messages.

New York, NY, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY – April 30, 2025 – In a challenge brought by AT&T Services, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Cox Communications, Inc., in connection with its Cox Internet service:

Discontinue the claim “Multi Gig Speeds Everywhere” or modify it to accurately reflect the availability of its 2 Gbps tier service.

Discontinue the claim “Get into the fast lane with Cox Business and get speeds that are up to 20X faster than T-Mobile and AT&T 5G Internet” in markets where AT&T offers a fiber product with speeds faster than 100 Mbps to small business customers or modify its advertising to avoid conveying certain implied messages.

AT&T and Cox are internet service providers that offer competing services in certain markets across the United States.

Multi-Gig Speeds

AT&T argued that Cox’s “Multi gig speeds everywhere” claim is misleading as it conveys that Cox offers both multi-gig download and upload speeds when the company’s internet service only offers multi-gig download speeds. It further argued that the multi-gig download speeds that Cox offers are not actually available everywhere.

The National Advertising Division (NAD) found, in the context in which the claim appears, in all but one of the challenged advertisements, Cox’s claim to offer “Multi-gig speeds” does not convey the message that Cox offers both download and upload speeds of at least 2 Gbps.

NAD determined, however, that one commercial conveyed the message that Cox offers multi gig upload speeds. Because no evidence in the record supported that message, NAD recommended that the commercial be modified to avoid conveying the message that Cox offers multi gig upload speeds.

NAD further determined that the claim “Multi gig speeds everywhere” must be supported by evidence that the availability of the advertised service extends to 100% of customers in any areas where the claim is made. Because there was no evidence that services extend to all customers in every area where the services are advertised, NAD recommended Cox discontinue the claim or modify it to accurately reflect the availability of its 2 Gbps services.

“20x Faster Than . . . AT&T 5G Internet”

AT&T also challenged Cox’s claim “Get into the fast lane with Cox Business and get speeds that are up to 20X faster than T-Mobile and AT&T 5G Internet.”

NAD noted that in the internet service provider market, consumers reasonably expect speed superiority claims to be based on a comparison of competing service tiers with the most equivalent speeds.

NAD found that Cox’s comparative speed claims convey the message that AT&T 5G (with its 100 Mbps top speed) is AT&T’s fastest business internet offering. NAD determined that such a message would be unsupported in markets where AT&T offers its faster fiber product.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that in markets where AT&T offers a fiber product with speeds faster than 100 Mbps to small business customers, Cox should discontinue its claim “Get into the fast lane with Cox Business and get speeds that are up to 20X faster than T-Mobile and AT&T 5G Internet” or modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that AT&T 5G is AT&T’s fastest offering and other related implied messages.

During the proceeding, Cox voluntarily permanently discontinued claims that Cox is the nation’s fastest internet provider that were based on an award from the website HighSpeedInternet.com. Therefore, NAD did not review these express claims or the corresponding implied claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Cox stated that while it disagrees with certain aspects of NAD’s decision, it will comply with NAD’s decision and “is a strong supporter of self-regulation and will take NAD’s recommendations into account in developing its future advertising.”

