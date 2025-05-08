Couple Proves It's Never Too Late to Chase Adventure in Remarkable Cross-Continent Camping Chronicle

RIDE WITH US!

RIDE WITH US! 15,642 Miles, Seventy Nights Camping by Sportyman

What an adventure! … The book makes you feel you’re along for the ride.” — Amazon reviewer

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when most people are slowing down, Sportyman and his “sophisticated other,” Nancy, hit the gas — literally. In their late 80s, this spirited couple embarked on a 15,642-mile, ten-week road trip from the southern United States to the wilds of Alaska and back, now chronicled in the newly released book, RIDE WITH US! 15,642 Miles, Seventy Nights Camping.More than just a travelogue, RIDE WITH US! is a testament to the enduring human spirit and a bold reminder that adventure doesn’t come with an expiration date. Told through a series of engaging day-by-day entries, readers are taken along for every twist of the highway, every hiccup in campground logistics and every breathtaking view that rekindled their passion for discovery.“I sense that I can master any challenge that I encounter,” writes Sportyman on Day One, driving through the breathtaking scenery of the Gorge on I-40. “The uplifting emboldment generates an eagerness to see what lies ahead.” That eagerness becomes the heartbeat of the book, carrying readers through winding roads, unexpected weather — including blizzards — and heartfelt encounters with fellow travelers across the U.S. and Canada.Along the way, it’s the spontaneous conversations, shared campfires and unexpected friendships that remind readers how deeply connected we all are, no matter where we come from — or how old we are.Planning the journey required 80 hours of coordination four months prior to their departure in June of 2024, ranging from navigating post-pandemic campground shortages to preparing their Class C motorhome, all while balancing real fears (like grizzly bears) with infectious optimism. Nancy’s preference for populated sites over “boondocking” highlights their thoughtful approach to safety without sacrificing the call to roam.Perhaps most inspiring is the fact that, despite having only three weeks of prior camping experience, the couple embraced the unknown with courage, humor and an unwavering belief that the best adventures often come when we feel the least prepared. Readers will laugh, reflect and find themselves reimagining what’s possible for their own golden years.“Anyone declaring that the excitement of life has concluded by age 85 has yet to bag this adventure,” Sportyman affirms.With 71 days on the road behind them, the couple returned stronger for it. What others warned might put their relationship in peril — together 24/7 in a 22-foot motorhome — turned out to be a source of deeper connection, laughter and love. As the author quips, the awning may have been his doghouse, but it was hardly needed.The book has already captured readers who praise it for its vivid storytelling, relatable humor, and the way it immerses readers in the journey. One reviewer wrote, “What an adventure! … The book makes you feel you’re along for the ride.”Whether you're a seasoned traveler, an armchair adventurer or someone wondering if your best days are behind you — RIDE WITH US! answers with a resounding “Not yet.”RIDE WITH US! is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.AUTHOR BIOSportyman graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with an education in Chemistry. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an atomic bomb specialist. He has volunteered as a Guardian Ad Litem and retired as a Chief Operating Officer in manufacturing. His “sophisticated other,” Nancy, is a graduate of nursing school as an RN and assisted in the delivery of a few hundred babies.

