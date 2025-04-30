DelNorte Partners with Brazilian Government to Launch Landmark Data Tokenization Project and Release DTV Token

The agreement kicks off a landmark pilot in Rondônia and the official launch of the DTV Token — unlocking secure, certified access to land ownership via blockchain.

Miami, FL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a transformative step toward modernizing public data management, DelNorte has partnered with the government of Brazil to launch a pioneering data tokenization program in Rondônia. This initiative marks the official debut of the DTV Token, the core digital asset powering DelNorte’s Terra Vision ecosystem — a blockchain-based CRM platform with full government endorsement for digitizing, tokenizing, and securing all government data and transactions. With deployments already active in Mexico, Honduras, and El Salvador, DelNorte is the only tokenization customer relationship management platform operating across four Latin American nations, supported by blockchain networks like Ethereum, NEAR, Polygon, and Partisia, and backed by collaborators including Coldwell Banker, Novotel, Valkary, and Farcana.



“This is real, working technology addressing trillion-dollar challenges,” says Anton Glotser, Co- Founder & CEO. “We’re not just imagining a future of secure, automated government data — we’re building it, hand-in-hand with governments ready for change.”





Anton Glotser - Founder & CEO of DelNorte



The Vision:



Automating and Securing All Government Data. DelNorte’s mission is to digitize and tokenize all government data — from land titles to IDs, licenses, and public records — with a long-term goal of automating and securing every government transaction on the blockchain. By leveraging AI and blockchain, DelNorte’s Terra Vision platform ensures transparency, efficiency, and tamper-proof security, transforming how governments and citizens interact with critical data. This initiative empowers economic inclusion by turning undocumented assets and identities into verifiable, active capital.



The Founders Driving Change:



Anton Glotser, a serial entrepreneur with over 20 ventures, is the visionary behind Terra Vision. His focus is on creating infrastructure that revolutionizes government data management and unlocks economic opportunities for billions.



Jud Ireland, Co-Founder, brings expertise in real estate and a passion for solving global challenges. “Over 70% of critical assets, like land, lack formal documentation,” Ireland explains. “We’re changing that by digitizing and securing all government data, creating pathways to economic empowerment.”





Anton Glotser and Jud Ireland - Founders of DelNorte



What Is the DTV Token?

The DTV Token is the utility backbone of the Terra Vision platform, enabling: • Secure payments for access to digitized government records

• Staking to enhance network security

• Governance participation in platform evolution

• Access to a digital government service hub (e.g., smart contracts for IDs, licenses, deeds, and more)



Key Details:

•⁠ ⁠Token Launch: April 30, 2025

•⁠ ⁠Where to Buy: Multiple launchpads — see pinned post at x.com/delnorte_io

•⁠ ⁠Also Listed On: MEXC

•⁠ ⁠Use Cases: Identity verification, secure data transfers, staking, governance, and access to certified digital records



The DTV Token will be available through multiple launchpads (details in the pinned post at x.com/delnorte_io) and is officially listed on MEXC, making it accessible to a global audience ready to participate in a new era of trusted digital infrastructure.



Global Expansion:

With Brazil now onboard, DelNorte is scaling its government-backed programs across Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, Ireland, Guatemala, Cyprus, the Philippines, and beyond. Each partnership advances the shift toward secure, digitized, and automated public data systems.



About DelNorte:

DelNorte is a blockchain infrastructure company dedicated to closing legal, economic, and technological gaps worldwide. Founded by Anton Glotser and Jud Ireland, DelNorte builds certified systems to securely digitize and tokenize government data, enabling billions to participate in the global economy.



