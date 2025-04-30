Submit Release
LNG Energy Group Announces Director and Officer Resignation

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: E26) (the “Company” or “LNG Energy Group”) would like to announce that Michael Galego has communicated his resignation from his positions with the Company, effective immediately.

We would like to thank Michael for his contributions to the Company, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas exploration and production assets in Latin America.

