InventWood Announces $15 Million First Close of Series A to Launch Revolutionary SUPERWOOD Material

Milestone brings company’s total secured capital to over $50 million as it prepares for commercial shipments in Q3 2025

FREDERICK, Md., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InventWood, creator of revolutionary SUPERWOOD, today announced it has secured $15 million in the first close of its Series A funding round. This investment marks a significant milestone as the company prepares to begin shipments from its first commercial manufacturing facility in Frederick, Maryland, in the third quarter of 2025. InventWood has now successfully secured more than $50 million in total capital, which supported the construction of its first production facility and positions the company to scale rapidly .

SUPERWOOD represents a fundamental breakthrough in materials science, transforming ordinary wood at the molecular level to create an extraordinary building material that is stronger than steel. SUPERWOOD outperforms traditional construction materials while preserving all of wood's beloved natural qualities. The material maintains wood's warmth, texture, workability, and natural aesthetic while being engineered to withstand extreme weather, high humidity, fire, rot, and pests. SUPERWOOD will enable entirely new approaches to construction as architects and builders seek economic and climate-resilient solutions with dramatically reduced environmental impact.

"SUPERWOOD demonstrates what's possible when we combine nature's most highly evolved structure with revolutionary science," said Alex Lau, CEO of InventWood. "This funding enables us to scale production of a material that will fundamentally change how we build, creating structures that are stronger and lighter than steel while retaining all the biogenic qualities people have treasured in wood for millennia."

“InventWood has achieved an extraordinary breakthrough that exalts the genius of the natural world," said Paul Hawken, environmentalist, author, and investor. "By transforming rather than replacing wood, SUPERWOOD has created an astonishing material that will be the future of the built environment worldwide.”

The funding milestone follows InventWood's groundbreaking research that began in 2018, when founder Dr. Liangbing Hu developed the patented process that removes specific components of wood's cellular structure and compresses it, creating a material up to 12 times stronger and 10 times tougher than the wood it came from. Dr. Hu brought insights and tools from his work in carbon nanotubes the world of wood, with his research leading to a material with strength-to-weight ratio almost 10x that of steel while maintaining the tactile quality, grain patterns, and natural character that make wood irreplaceable in our built environment.

In an era where America’s reliance on imports of steel, aluminum and other materials is of national concern, InventWood's Frederick manufacturing facility will utilize a domestically focused supply chain, sourcing wood from responsibly managed American forests and processing it entirely within the United States. This approach ensures quality control while supporting American jobs and reducing transportation and supply chain risks.

"We're prioritizing domestic sourcing and production to maintain the exacting standards SUPERWOOD requires," continued Lau. "With commercial shipments beginning in Q3 of this year, we’re focused on ensuring every step of our process, from forest to final product, delivers uncompromising quality while supporting American manufacturing."

The company recently formed a strategic partnership with Intectural, a leading distributor of high-performance architectural materials, positioning SUPERWOOD for rapid adoption across North America. Initial shipments will focus on commercial and residential applications requiring superior strength and climate resilience.

The firm’s development and the launch of its first facility have been supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Defense, Grantham, Builders Vision, the JLL Foundation, and Baruch Future Ventures, showcasing strong investor confidence in InventWood's transformative technology and commercial potential. Learn more about InventWood and its technology at www.inventwood.com .

About InventWood

InventWood transforms nature's oldest building material into something extraordinary. With SUPERWOOD, we've reinvented wood itself, delivering a building material that's superstrong, superdurable, and engineered to outperform conventional alternatives. Our technology creates beautiful, biogenic buildings using domestically sourced wood, directly supporting the health and longevity of American forests. SUPERWOOD's nano-cellulose-based innovation retains wood's countless natural qualities, from its organic warmth and tactile feel to its intrinsic connection to natural environments, while providing unmatched performance. InventWood has received significant recognition and support, including a $20 million SCALEUP award from the U.S. Department of Energy in 2022, as well as funding from prominent organizations including Grantham, Builders Vision, JLL Foundation, and Baruch Future Ventures. With over $50 million in total capital secured, the company is poised to revolutionize the construction industry. Learn more at www.inventwood.com .

