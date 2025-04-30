RJ Logistics: Preparing Cross-Border Shippers for June Tariff Deadline with Enhanced Compliance and Real-Time Support

Following a temporary 90-day tariff pause, RJ Logistics urges shippers to act now to avoid delays and disruptions when enforcement resumes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an attempt to create economic opportunities and stability for the U.S., President Trump announced new tariffs on trading partners worldwide on April 2, only to implement a 90-day-pause once they took effect. This ‘reciprocal’ tariff pause applied to all international trade partners, excluding China, as the U.S. raised tariffs to 145% in early April for the country. During the brief full international tariff implementation, ongoing tariff enforcement policies caused prolonged border delays and operational uncertainty, leading to a 60% drop in cargo shipments . Although many Americans have not yet felt the impact, experts believe that will change in May as numerous companies will need to replenish their inventories.

Due to the overall uncertainty surrounding international tariffs, RJ Logistics urges cross-border shipping professionals to actively adopt proactive measures and maintain open lines of communication with clients throughout each logistical step of the process. The Michigan-based logistics provider has observed firsthand the challenges posed by increased scrutiny and documentation requirements, which have led to disruption across industry supply chains. In a meeting just last week, retailers such as Target Corp. and Walmart Inc. warned President Trump that shoppers would likely see empty shelves and higher prices on popular products . Companies have been cancelling their shipments of goods from China specifically and halting new orders, which has led to a 33% year-over-year decrease in the number of freight vessels scheduled to arrive at the Port of Los Angeles for the week ending May 10.

“One of the most notable consequences we experienced when all tariffs were active is that cross-border shipments experienced longer delays,” said Rosa Rosas, Customer Success for RJ Logistics. “Our clients are experiencing significant delays with border crossings, where previously routine clearance processes have become increasingly unpredictable and prolonged, adding hours or even days to the process. Most of these delays were caused by customs brokers making sure the goods were correctly classified so they could accurately determine the correct applicable tariff rates and taxes. While it’s clear that errors or omissions in tariff classifications can halt shipments indefinitely, ensuring documentation accuracy and compliance is no longer optional – it’s critical to keeping goods moving.”

Under the current administration's first attempt to implement regulatory changes, cross-border shipments faced heightened inspection standards. Required documentation included the Carta Porte, Documento de Operación para Despacho Aduanero (DODA), and Critical Control Point (CCP) templates, all of which had to be accurate and current—missing or incorrect forms delayed shipments by days, impacting customers across industries.

Recent industry developments underscore the urgency of RJ Logistics’ message. Just this month, CNBC reported a malfunction in the U.S. Customs’ Automated Commercial Environment system, which caused widespread confusion and delays for over 10 hours . This industry disruption prevented the accurate application of in-transit tariff exemptions.

During the delay, customs officials advised importers to file cargo release forms without payment documentation to avoid further disturbances—a temporary fix that added complexity and paperwork for U.S. companies already struggling with shifting trade regulations. These challenges reflect the broader volatility of the current tariff environment, making accurate documentation, real-time communication, and experienced logistics support more critical than ever.

“Communication is key. Supply chain providers must prioritize consistently conversing with clients, especially when experiencing longer delays with their cross-border shipments,” continued Rosas. “This ensures peace of mind and keeps customers happy, knowing that once their shipments finally cross, they will be promptly delivered. RJ has strengthened our processes to provide real-time updates, so shippers can anticipate and respond to all experienced delays effectively.”

Further compounding the issue is the broader economic effects of increased tariffs. The imposition of new trade duties on Chinese imports significantly raises shipping costs and threatens job stability within the cargo industry. Industry leaders warn that these added expenses could reduce cargo volumes and heighten the risk of layoffs, especially for ports and distribution center workers. Beyond logistics, the higher costs are also likely to ripple out to consumers and businesses nationwide . These developments reinforce the importance of RJ Logistics’ strategic approach to helping customers navigate turbulent regulatory and economic conditions.

Alejandro de Anda, Director of Cross-Border Operations at RJ Logistics, highlighted the importance of adaptability during periods of disruption. “Initially, many shippers paused production or rerouted shipments to avoid delays. Over time, those who remained agile and closely coordinated with logistics partners have seen better outcomes,” said de Anda.

RJ Logistics also emphasizes the value of strategic planning in navigating the evolving cross-border landscape. “Our focus is on helping customers adjust to new realities while maintaining operational continuity,” de Anda continued. “With policies changing rapidly, having an experienced logistics partner is essential.”

In the short term, all companies involved in trade with the U.S. will have to adjust to the new reality and wait for pressure to return to a normal status. This involves reducing costs or absorbing them. As such, the industry cautions supply chain leaders to understand the reality that some key trading countries, companies, and trade organizations will never return to operating as they once have.

RJ Logistics provides comprehensive cross-border freight solutions, leveraging advanced technology and a deep understanding of regulatory requirements. By enabling seamless collaboration between shippers, customs brokers, carriers, and consignees, the company ensures efficient and compliant shipping across the U.S.-Mexico border.

For more information about RJ Logistics and its cross-border freight services, visit https://rjlogistics.com/ .

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.