Backstage IDO Pre-registration Now Open on RWA Investor Platform





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backstage, a decentralized ecosystem revolutionizing the $1.3 trillion global events industry, has opened pre-registration for its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on the RWA Investor Platform.

By integrating NFT ticketing, a crypto point-of-sale (POS) wallet, and a launchpad for event financing all powered by its native $BKS token Backstage empowers artists, venues, and fans to engage in a transparent and efficient manner, ushering in a new era of decentralized event management.​

Raise Amount: $100,000

TGE Market Cap (excl. liquidity): $398,400

IDO Timeline:

Pre-registration: April 30 – May 7

April 30 – May 7 Guaranteed Allocation Round: Opens May 7 at 10:00

Opens May 7 at 10:00 FCFS Round: Opens May 8 at 10:00

Enhance Your Allocation with RWA Investor Platform Tiers

Participants can maximize their IDO allocations by achieving higher tier status on the RWA Investor Platform. Tiers are determined by staking $RWA tokens, with higher tiers granting greater access and benefits:

Gold Tier: 10x - 19,99x allocation multiplier

Platinum Tier: 20x - 39,99x allocation multiplier

Diamond Tier: +40x allocation multiplier

Staking durations range from 30 to 365 days, with longer commitments yielding higher point multipliers.

Register now and participate in the IDO: https://launch.rwa.inc/#/buy-token/2





About RWA Inc

RWA Inc offers end-to-end real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through a cutting-edge multi-asset platform that includes tokenization as-a service, a launchpad, and a marketplace. With a short-term focus on startup utility tokens for our go-to-market strategy, our primary emphasis is on strategically expanding into startup equity tokens, real estate, collectibles, and other asset classes via registered security tokens. As an innovator in the RWA niche, we help tech startups and established companies successfully launch utility and security compliant tokens and thrive in the Web3 market. Our approach addresses the need for extensive tokenization support for Web2 startups, fostering their dynamic growth potential. Our versatile solution aims to unlock opportunities across diverse asset classes, enhance liquidity, broaden market reach, support business development, and unlock asset value, effectively meeting market demands.

Contact:

Mike Storm

Mike@rwa.inc

