Madhive Launches Maverick AI, the First Enterprise Intelligence Layer Built to Accelerate Media Sales and Drive Advertiser Outcomes

Leading local media companies and agencies such as Vica are among first partners to leverage Maverick AI to improve planning, activation, and measurement of omnichannel campaigns

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madhive , the only unified operating system for local media, announced today the launch of Maverick AI, the first intelligence layer designed specifically to accelerate and optimize every step of an advertising campaign from pitch to payment.

As the technology backbone for most of the industry’s leading broadcasters and media companies, Madhive’s white-labeled operating system is used to sell, execute, and optimize tens of thousands of omnichannel campaigns every day. Purpose-built for the unique dynamics of local advertising, Maverick AI integrates directly into the core of Madhive’s platform, enhancing autonomy, accuracy, and outcomes at scale.

“Madhive has spent the last eight years building the unified operating system that gives our customers the tools to sell, plan, activate, and measure omnichannel media campaigns all in one place,” said Spencer Potts, CEO of Madhive. “Now, Maverick AI will serve as the foundational AI layer that elevates every step of that process. Rather than layering in generic AI features, Maverick will serve as the foundational force that makes our platform better, faster, and more efficient.”

Maverick is designed to help a diverse profile of users, from sellers to advertising operations managers to executives, do more in less time. Features include:



Maverick SmartProposal : Shortens sales cycles, increases revenue, and drives campaign outcomes by proactively providing insights, answering questions, and empowering sellers with the data they need to make confident recommendations as they leverage SmartProposal to dynamically build custom branded media plans in minutes.

Shortens sales cycles, increases revenue, and drives campaign outcomes by proactively providing insights, answering questions, and empowering sellers with the data they need to make confident recommendations as they leverage SmartProposal to dynamically build custom branded media plans in minutes. Maverick Audiences : Decrease operational lift and boost campaign performance with precise AI-curated audience segments. No additional platform hops or complex data wrangling required.

Decrease operational lift and boost campaign performance with precise AI-curated audience segments. No additional platform hops or complex data wrangling required. Maverick Outcomes : Drive conversions with AI-based optimizations toward any campaign goal, whether it's driving foot traffic to a brick and mortar location, increasing site visits, or boosting online sales.



For enterprise media companies, Maverick SmartProposal has accelerated sales cycles and driven increases in key metrics such as the number of products sold and average order size. Once campaigns are sold, Maverick Audiences and Maverick Outcomes provide the predictive analytics for smarter planning and the data-driven insights for more effective in-flight optimizations.

For agencies, Maverick AI insights are providing “the why” behind every pre-campaign recommendation and post-campaign performance analysis.

“We built our entire creative production engine with AI, but we wanted to find a complement in activation and measurement that could really drive results,” said Michael Shields, CEO of Vica. “Maverick has driven a 286% increase in performance in conversions so far, and now all of our customers are asking for this solution.”

The launch of Maverick comes as Madhive has rapidly scaled its client roster, executive team, and product suite. The company received $300 million in funding from Goldman Sachs in June 2023, and acquired omnichannel workflow platform Frequence in 2024.

About Madhive

Madhive is the only unified operating system built to empower local media companies to scale their advertising businesses and extend their reach to new audiences. Madhive’s customizable end-to-end platform supports the entire campaign lifecycle from proposal generation and planning to omnichannel buying and real-time optimization to driving outcomes and measuring impact. With robust workflow software that integrates seamlessly into existing systems to drive operational efficiency and powerful tools in the hands of sellers, Madhive drives revenue while saving customers millions. Trusted by leading local media enterprises like Fox, Scripps, and Hearst, as well as agencies such as Lifebrands, Madhive powers over 30,000 campaigns for small and medium-sized businesses every day. To learn more, visit Madhive.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for Madhive

michael@broadsheetcomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.