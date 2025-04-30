Arax Recognizes InvestmentNews Excellence Awardees Across Platform

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), backed by RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”), is pleased to recognize several of its valued partner firms, teams, and advisors who have been selected as Excellence Awardees for the 2025 InvestmentNews Awards.

The InvestmentNews Awards program recognizes the leading professionals and firms in the wealth management industry across 18 different categories. Arax honorees include:

RIA Firm of the Year – Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

– Ashton Thomas Private Wealth RIA Team of the Year (Under 10 Advisors) – Advanced Planning Group, U.S. Capital Wealth (Led by Todd Lavergne and Nick Erwin)

– Advanced Planning Group, U.S. Capital Wealth (Led by Todd Lavergne and Nick Erwin) Advisor of the Year (Regional - Southwest) – Kim-Ha Nguyen, U.S. Capital Wealth

– Kim-Ha Nguyen, U.S. Capital Wealth Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service – Lance Knight, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

– Lance Knight, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth DEI Trailblazer of the Year – Cary Carbonaro, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth



Arax Investment Partners brings together leading independent advisory firms, offering centralized resources, strategic support, and integrated business solutions to drive collective growth. With approximately $26 billion in assets under management across its partner firms, Arax serves wealth management clients coast-to-coast.

“Being recognized at both the individual and firmwide levels is a testament to our ability to attract the top talent in the industry,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax. “Today, we celebrate our Awardees and applaud their dedication to delivering customized, high-impact wealth management solutions to private clients and institutions. We’re excited to continue supporting the success of our advisors with an unwavering commitment to exceptional client service.”

Nominations from across the wealth management industry were gathered and supplemented by in-depth research from the InvestmentNews Awards team, then reviewed to select the Excellence Awardees, who have been invited to submit detailed materials as finalists. Final winners for each category will be announced at the InvestmentNews Awards dinner in New York City on Tuesday, June 24.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and elite advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com .

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, and Ashton Thomas Advisors, LLC (“ATA”), founded in 2024, are SEC-registered investment advisers which provide fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a strategic Texas presence across Austin, Dallas, and Georgetown, as well as offices in New York City, Massachusetts, and Florida, U.S. Capital Wealth LLC (“USCW”) is a premier independent, full-platform Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to delivering institutional-quality financial solutions with the personalized service of a boutique firm.

Founded in 2010, USCW was created to empower clients with access to a comprehensive wealth management experience. As a full-platform RIA, USCW offers the best of both worlds — integrating brokerage and advisory capabilities to deliver flexible solutions tailored to each client’s needs. Clients benefit from the capabilities of a large financial institution, while maintaining the personalized, high-touch approach of a boutique advisory firm.

USCW's team of seasoned financial professionals brings decades of institutional experience to help clients navigate complexity with clarity and confidence.

USCW serves distinguished clientele, including high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, specialized industry professionals, institutions, and municipalities. Comprehensive offerings span investment management, risk mitigation, lending solutions, and fully integrated family office services — all tailored to each client's unique goals. To learn more, please visit: https://uscwealth.com .

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $12 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals — Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com .

