Pushpay’s 2025 State of Church Tech Report Reveals Digital Tools are Strengthening Faith, Fueling Connection, and Shaping the Future of Ministry

New research highlights the role AI, live streaming, and mobile engagement have on reshaping approaches to ministry and enhancing fellowship

REDMOND, Wash., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, today released findings from its 2025 State of Church Technology report. The study, which this year is presented in partnership with Engiven and Checkr , reveals that a majority of U.S. church leaders believe technology is playing a vital role in enhancing connection within their communities (86%).

As church leaders look for ways to foster authentic relationships and spiritual growth, many are recognizing the power of digital tools to connect with their communities in lasting, transformative ways. Amid the loneliness epidemic , Pushpay’s report reveals that churches are four times more likely to say technology reduces loneliness than increases it, underscoring the vital role digital tools play in fostering community. Live streaming in particular has emerged as a key driver of engagement, with 86% of surveyed leaders agreeing that this service enhances both participation and discipleship.

Conducted in February 2025, the fourth annual benchmark study offers a comprehensive look at the current usage, considerations, and barriers leaders face when embracing new technology, and forecasts what will remain strategically important as churches plan for the future of ministry. These insights are derived from the responses of more than 1,700 church leaders across the country, all of whom are actively leveraging technology to cultivate meaningful connections.

"This year’s State of Church Tech report offers more than just statistics and data—it’s a window into the evolving mindset of church leaders,” said Kenny Wyatt, Pushpay CEO. “We see overwhelming consensus that technology plays a critical role in ministry, and I’m encouraged by the way churches are approaching it. More and more leaders view these tools as an avenue to enhance, not replace, the human relationships that are so central to the Church."

AI Adoption Surges Across Ministries

According to the report, 45% of church leaders currently use AI, up 80% compared to last year's findings, reflecting that the use of AI in church operations has moved from early-adopter to mainstream status. 45% of leaders also believe that generative AI tools will be strategically important to their ministry over the next two to three years.

While use cases vary, the majority of churches are using AI to improve operational efficiency, and over 40% of respondents cite applications like generating and editing emails, social media content, and imagery. However, hesitancy remains when it comes to using AI to create theological content, with fewer than 25% leveraging the tool to create sermons or devotionals. As AI becomes more integrated, churches remain rooted in spiritual guidance.

Live Streaming Momentum Remains, Placing Value in High-End Viewer Experiences

Eighty seven percent of churches have continued to stream their worship services. While the pandemic made streaming a necessity for churches worldwide, this powerful solution for connecting with online viewers hasn’t waned in popularity for the majority, only seeing a slight dip from 2022 which was the peak of livestream adoption (91%). This year’s findings also signal that churches are placing more value in high-end streaming and hosting solutions. Churches are also expanding video delivery through in-app players, a 6% increase over the previous year.

Additional Findings from the 2025 Report:

70% of church leaders say technology has increased generosity within their congregation.

Communication remains the top challenge ministry leaders hope technology can better address, cited by 51% of respondents.

Only 10% of churches indicated they are leveraging cryptocurrency today—however, 39% of church leaders believe cryptocurrency will be strategically important to their church in the next two to three years, which is a 44% increase from last year.

Church management software (ChMS) adoption rose 4% year over year, with 86% of churches now using ChMS. Mobile app adoption also increased, with 67% of churches using an app, up 2% from last year.

Concerns about the financial cost of adopting new technology fell 9%—the first reported decline since the report’s inception.

More than half (52%) of church leaders reported an increase in their technology budgets, while just 10% reported a decrease.

Younger Generations Drive Engagement Growth

Church engagement has shown signs of stabilization for the first time in over a decade, driven largely by Millennials and Gen Z. Millennials are twice as likely to join a church that prioritizes technology as part of its mission, highlighting the need to meet younger generations in the digital spaces where they already live and connect. According to Pew Research’s latest Religious Landscape Study (RLS) , after years of a steady decline, Christianity in the U.S. has flattened, with 62% of Americans identifying as Christian. Pushpay’s report further supports this trend, with 46% of churches reporting increased engagement among Millennials, followed by Gen Z (39%) and Gen X (32%).

"For the next generation, faith isn’t just preached—it’s played, practiced, and posted. When churches embrace technology like gamification and immersive learning, we’re not just reaching Gen Z—we’re discipling them in their native language," said Justin Lester, Senior Pastor at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, and a panelist on Pushpay’s upcoming State of Church Tech webinar.

Pushpay will host a 2025 State of Church Tech webinar live on Wednesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. PT, featuring industry experts Justin Lester, Senior Pastor at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Joel Stepanek of the National Eucharistic Congress, and Church communications consultant Katie Allred. They will share insights on the report findings and discuss what they mean for the future of the Church. To join, register online, or to access the full report, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connection. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information visit www.pushpay.com .

About Engiven

Engiven is a leading provider of non-cash giving solutions to public charities, faith-based organizations, universities, financial institutions, and donation platforms. The Engiven platform and developer tools enable highly secure and automated cryptocurrency and stock-giving methodologies which help organizations maximize their giving opportunities. For more information visit https://engiven.com .

About Checkr

Checkr is the data platform that powers safe and fair decisions. We’re a technology company that helps our customers assess risk, modernize hiring, and cultivate trusted relationships in their workplaces and communities. For more information, visit https://checkr.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/738b9119-4423-45d3-8b94-60d103d4d8cf

State of Church Tech 2025 The Future of Connection

