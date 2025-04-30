Submit Release
HAWKINS, INC. TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 14, 2025

ROSEVILLE, Minn., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 30, 2025 after the market closes on May 14, 2025 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. 

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes, and blends products for its Water Treatment, Industrial, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 63 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $919 million of revenue in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact:
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp        
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910                
ir@hawkinsinc.com


