Natural Health Trends Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

– Sales decreased 2% year-over-year during the first quarter of 2025, attributable to promotional calendar differences – Generated cash flows from operations of $484,000 during the first quarter of 2025 – Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $10.7 million decreased 2% compared to $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating loss was $345,000 compared to $365,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income was $122,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $188,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.

The number of Active Members1 was down 2% to 30,180 at March 31, 2025 compared to 30,870 at December 31, 2024, and decreased 5% compared to 31,620 at March 31, 2024.

1 Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Management Commentary

"The 2% year-over-year revenue decrease was attributable to the timing of our incentive and promotional calendar between the two periods. However, we managed to sequentially increase orders taken by 9% over the fourth quarter of 2024, demonstrating sustained strong interest for our products and the value we provide to our customers,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.

Mr. Sharng continued, “While the ever-evolving trade war is difficult to gauge, with the support of our product partners, we are actively working to align manufacturing closer to our key markets, shorten supply chains, and simplify logistics to weather the uncertainty and improve our long-term efficiency. Above all, our commitment to our members remains steadfast, and we will continue to deliver exceptional service and high-quality products to improve both their personal and financial well-being now and into the future."

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $484,000 in the first three months of 2025 compared to $549,000 in the first three months of 2024.

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $41.9 million at March 31, 2025, down from $43.9 million at December 31, 2024.

On April 28, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 13, 2025.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,688 $ 13,533 Marketable securities 20,210 30,407 Inventories 2,815 3,272 Other current assets 4,093 3,771 Total current assets 48,806 50,983 Property and equipment, net 176 190 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,353 2,498 Restricted cash 34 34 Deferred tax asset 385 382 Other assets 1,425 1,272 Total assets $ 53,179 $ 55,359 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 968 $ 895 Income taxes payable 4,915 4,908 Accrued commissions 1,826 2,021 Other accrued expenses 1,180 1,425 Deferred revenue 6,921 6,428 Amounts held in eWallets 3,296 3,286 Operating lease liabilities 1,115 1,127 Other current liabilities 522 709 Total current liabilities 20,743 20,799 Deferred tax liability 173 174 Operating lease liabilities 1,381 1,514 Total liabilities 22,297 22,487 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 84,935 84,901 Accumulated deficit (28,525 ) (26,344 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,144 ) (1,301 ) Treasury stock, at cost (24,397 ) (24,397 ) Total stockholders’ equity 30,882 32,872 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 53,179 $ 55,359





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net sales $ 10,737 $ 10,951 Cost of sales 2,832 2,912 Gross profit 7,905 8,039 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 4,488 4,486 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,762 3,918 Total operating expenses 8,250 8,404 Loss from operations (345 ) (365 ) Other income, net 465 563 Income before income taxes 120 198 Income tax provision (benefit) (2 ) 10 Net income $ 122 $ 188 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,486 11,456 Diluted 11,491 11,474





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 122 $ 188 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30 35 Net accretion of marketable securities (113 ) — Share-based compensation 34 37 Noncash lease expense 275 272 Deferred income taxes (2 ) (32 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 465 (640 ) Other current assets 182 189 Other assets (154 ) (101 ) Accounts payable 73 (239 ) Income taxes payable 7 42 Accrued commissions (214 ) 212 Other accrued expenses (259 ) 191 Deferred revenue 501 1,029 Amounts held in eWallets 12 (208 ) Operating lease liabilities (281 ) (284 ) Other current liabilities (194 ) (142 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 484 549 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (16 ) (11 ) Purchases of marketable securities (17,378 ) (28,514 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 27,365 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,971 (28,525 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividends paid (2,303 ) (2,303 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,303 ) (2,303 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3 (76 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,155 (30,355 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 13,567 56,217 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 21,722 $ 25,862 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 79 $ 251

