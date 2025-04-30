Varonis Keynote at RSAC 2025: Using Gamer Talent to Address the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE 2025 – Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, is proud to announce that Matt Radolec, VP of Incident Response and Cloud Operations, will return to the RSA Conference main stage. Matt will present “Addressing the Cybersecurity Skills Gap with Gamer Talent” on Wednesday, April 30, at 11:10 a.m. PT on the Moscone West Stage.

Matt joins the list of respected and influential keynote speakers, including Senior Director for Cyber, White House National Security Council Alexei Bulazel, and former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly.

Drawing from his experience building global incident response and forensics teams and fostering talent at Varonis, WilmerHale, and the U.S. Department of State, Matt will explore how the principles of gaming can be applied to cybersecurity, directly feeding the talent pipeline and helping solve the skills gap.

Visit Varonis at North Hall, Booth #5658

Stop by the expo hall to learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to reduce data risk in the age of AI. Hear how Varonis helps customers identify and mitigate threats across IaaS and SaaS, safeguard sensitive data, and boost compliance with privacy regulations via automation.

Additional Resources:

Free Expo Pass: Use invitation code 54VARNSXP for a complimentary expo pass.

Follow Varonis on LinkedIn for real-time updates and live coverage from RSAC 2025. See Varonis in Action: Schedule a 30-minute demo.



About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

