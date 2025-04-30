STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CELEBRATING THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S DECISION TO DROP CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST THE MAUDE FAMILY
“The U.S. Department of Justice's choice to dismiss the criminal charges against Charles and Heather Maude is a long-awaited action that highlights the damage caused by the Biden Administration’s harmful federal overreach. This marks a significant triumph for land rights, the diligent families that sustain this nation, and basic common sense. The Maudes, as fifth-generation ranchers, have responsibly managed their land for many years under the supervision of the very agency that sought to portray them as criminals.
This was never a criminal matter; it was a land use disagreement that should have been resolved through dialogue and respect, rather than threats of prison and financial ruin. What occurred in South Dakota serves as a chilling reminder of how easily bureaucratic power can spiral out of control and jeopardize the livelihoods of honest agricultural producers.
I am thankful that under the Trump Administration, the rights of rural Americans are finally being honored, and sensibility has returned to our national government. The Maudes' fight was a battle for all of us who still believe in property rights, due process, and basic fairness.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.