Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Featured in HelloNation Magazine for Its Nationwide Impact and Local Roots

Nationally recognized charity motorcycle ride raises millions for children’s medical camp, Victory Junction.

This Charity Ride proves that even the most unconventional ideas can change lives.” — Kyle Petty

RANDLEMAN, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HelloNation celebrates the inspiring legacy of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, a cross-country motorcycle journey that has raised nearly $23 million to support Victory Junction—a camp founded in memory of Petty’s son, Adam, for children with serious medical conditions.What began as a modest motorcycle ride from California to North Carolina has evolved into one of the most impactful charity events in the country. As Petty shares, the idea was initially met with skepticism, but once tied to a charitable mission, it became a phenomenon embraced by communities nationwide. The ride now spans historic and scenic destinations including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Henry Ford Museum, Watkins Glen, and Niagara Falls—all while uniting riders behind a single purpose: helping kids.Central to the mission is Victory Junction, the camp located in Randleman, North Carolina. Born from Adam Petty’s vision before his tragic passing, the camp has welcomed over 125,000 children, entirely free of charge. The facility provides life-changing experiences in a medically safe, inclusive environment—made possible in large part by the continued success of the charity ride.With deep ties to Randleman and the surrounding community, the event brings national awareness to local roots and highlights the town’s enduring spirit of compassion and generosity.To read more about the Kyle Petty Charity Ride and its impact, visit the full HelloNation feature here About HelloNationHelloNation is a national network of localized digital magazines highlighting community businesses, professionals, and leaders. Through an innovative “edvertising” approach, HelloNation blends educational content with promotional storytelling, providing valuable insights while enhancing the visibility of trusted experts.

