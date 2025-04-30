ADO Ebike Marks Four Years of Innovation and Global Growth in Urban Mobility

HONG KONG, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 2025 marks a significant milestone for ADO Ebike—four years of continuous innovation, expanding global presence, and a steadfast commitment to redefining urban transportation.In celebration of this achievement, ADO is launching a special series of events and promotions throughout May, expressing gratitude to its community and reaffirming its vision for a smarter, greener future of mobility.A Journey of Innovation: The Air Series LegacyThe story of ADO Ebike’s innovation is best told through the evolution of its Air Series—each model designed to push the boundaries of what urban e-bikes can achieve.In February 2023, ADO launched the Air 20, a lightweight, foldable e-bike that quickly captured global attention by raising over $600,000 USD through crowdfunding. Its compact design and exceptional value made it a new favorite for flexible, portable urban commuting.By July 2023, ADO expanded its range with the Air 28, introducing a step-through frame that prioritized comfort and accessibility, making city commuting easier for riders of all ages and backgrounds.Continuing its commitment to performance, March 2024 saw the debut of the Air 20 Pro and Air 28 Pro, both equipped with BAFANG internal automatic gear hub motors. These upgrades delivered stronger hill-climbing capabilities and a smoother ride, while the addition of integrated turn signals further enhanced urban safety.In May 2024, ADO reached new heights of engineering excellence with the launch of the Air Carbon. Featuring a carbon fiber frame for ultra-lightweight durability and an integrated IoT smart module for real-time tracking and anti-theft protection, the Air Carbon redefined portability and security in the folding e-bike category.The innovation continued in February 2025 with the arrival of the Air 30 Pro/Ultra, the world’s first e-bike to feature a BAFANG 3-speed automatic internal gear motor. Combined with a carbon belt drive and torque sensor, the Air 30 Ultra delivered an exceptionally smooth, quiet, and intelligent riding experience that set a new benchmark for urban commuting.Most recently, in April 2025, ADO introduced the Air 20 Ultra, the pinnacle of the Air 20 series. Designed with 24% greater torque at low speeds, dual riding modes (Eco and Sport), and a host of premium upgrades, the Air 20 Ultra offers the ultimate combination of power, portability, and precision for modern riders.Celebrating 4 Years of Innovation: Exclusive Promotions Starting May 6To thank its global community for four years of trust and support, ADO Ebike will launch special anniversary promotions across selected models.Starting May 6, riders will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive discounts and explore ADO’s latest innovations through the official website.This celebration marks not only how far ADO has come, but also a renewed commitment to shaping the future of urban mobility.Discover more and join the journey at Link Website: https://www.adoebike.com/

