North West Agriculture and Rural Development on partnership to equip young farmers

In a major step toward building a prosperous and inclusive economy, the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), in partnership with the North West University Business School (NWU), celebrated the achievements of forty (40) young farmers from the North West Youth in Agriculture and Rural Development (NWYARD) structure, who completed the Agri-preneurship Programme. The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

The Agri-preneurship Programme, a National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Level 5 Short Learning Programme in Entrepreneurial Skills, is designed to equip young farmers with essential business and entrepreneurial skills, empowering them to run and grow sustainable agri-businesses.

MEC Madoda Sambatha highlighted the shared commitment of both the Department and the University in nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders. “By investing in the training of young farmers, we can unlock the province’s full potential, creating a skilled generation capable of leading the North West to a future filled with opportunity and driving its economic growth," said MEC Sambatha.

The forty young farmers, drawn from across the province’s four districts, participated in intensive contact training sessions, delivered over three study schools of two weeks each, culminating in November 2024. NWYARD, officially established to champion the development of young farmers in the agriculture and rural development sectors, played a pivotal role in the programme.

Expressing gratitude, Ipeleng Kwadi Seboni, farmer and chairperson of NWYARD, said, "This training will make a significant difference in how we manage our farming operations and foster stronger collaborative partnerships. We are truly thankful to the Department and the University for investing in our future."

The Agri-preneurship Programme is expected to not only enhance the entrepreneurial capabilities of these young farmers but also boost food production and strengthen the agricultural economy of the North West Province.

