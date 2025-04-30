UAV Corp. Drives Growth with Partnership, Dividend, New Leadership, and DART SA-70 Test Success

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV), a leader in UAV and airship technology, announces a strategic partnership with Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), accelerating its mission to advance aerial surveillance and biohazard detection. This collaboration follows the successful DART SA-70 inflation test on April 24 and sets the stage for major growth. Shareholders will benefit from a planned FITY share dividend and the integration of FITY’s seasoned leadership team. Aligned in innovation, both companies are positioned to pursue high-value DoD contracts and lead in defense, public safety, and wellness solutions.

Strategic Partnership with Fifty 1 Labs: A Synergistic Leap Forward

UAV Corp. has partnered with Fifty 1 Labs to integrate its UAV platforms with FITY’s BioSentry Division, which is developing compact, IoT-enabled sensors for real-time detection of biological, chemical, and environmental threats. Utilizing advanced technologies like PCR, immunoassays, spectrometry, and AI analytics, these sensors will be embedded into UAV Corp.’s airships and drones to support:

Defense and Security: Detecting chemical weapons, biological agents, and nuclear hazards to support DoD initiatives.

Public Health: Monitoring airborne pathogens and environmental toxins to protect communities.

Environmental Monitoring: Identifying waterborne contaminants and algae blooms for sustainable resource management.

Industrial Safety: Safeguarding against hazardous material leaks in real time.

The partnership with Fifty 1 Labs positions UAV Corp. at the forefront of innovation in aerial surveillance and biohazard detection.

Dividend of FITY Shares: Unlocking Shareholder Value

In a move that underscores its commitment to shareholder prosperity, UAV Corp. is excited to announce that its shareholders will receive a dividend of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (FITY) shares in the near future, pending final regulatory approvals. This dividend aligns the interests of UMAV and FITY investors, creating a powerful synergy as both companies work toward a common goal of pioneering advanced technology solutions. Details regarding the dividend amount and distribution timeline will be shared in the coming months, ensuring transparency and maximizing value for UAV Corp.’s loyal investors.

Elite Management Team Integration: Perfect Timing Post-Inflation Test

Following the successful April 24 inflation test of the DART SA-70 at UAV Corp.’s Wewahitchka facility, the company has cleared the first of three key milestones toward operational deployment. Attended by government officials, LOI investors, and technical staff, the closed-door test provided training for the new hires as UAV Corp prepares for the weight balance analysis as a critical step in preparation for the upcoming flight tests. Designed for FEMA, Homeland Security, and defense use, the DART SA-70 features modular avionics, dual-drone deployment, and a 10,000-foot range.

This milestone aligns with the strategic integration of Fifty 1 Labs’ executive team into UAV Corp., led by Michael Lawson, now CEO and Chairman of both companies. This seasoned group brings decades of success across aerospace, defense, and technology sectors, enhancing UAV Corp.’s ability to execute on growth initiatives.

Key strengths include:



Proven record securing large defense and aerospace contracts



Deep DoD, NASA, and global industry connections



Strong execution on pending deals, including $1.5B in active negotiations

The expanded team will fast-track delivery of the DART Series, T-Wing UAS, and other technologies, while also supporting UAV Corp.’s path toward Nasdaq uplisting.

Expanding Leadership Excellence: In a move that promises to further elevate UAV Corp.’s trajectory, the company will unveil additional high-caliber management appointments within the next month. These forthcoming additions will include globally recognized visionaries and industry luminaries with unparalleled expertise in aerospace engineering, defense contracting, and disruptive technology development. Their strategic insights and proven leadership will fortify UAV Corp.’s ability to secure multi-billion-dollar contracts, forge international alliances, and accelerate its innovation pipeline. This carefully curated expansion of the leadership team underscores UAV Corp.’s commitment to assembling a world-class executive roster, poised to drive exponential growth and deliver extraordinary returns for shareholders.

Synergistic Vision: A Shared Commitment to Excellence

UAV Corp. and Fifty 1 Labs share a unified mission to tackle global challenges through innovation, precision, and sustainable growth. By merging UAV Corp.’s expertise in lighter-than-air systems with FITY’s BioSentry platform and wellness initiatives, the partnership forms a powerful engine for transformative solutions. Core goals include:

DoD Contract Wins – Combining capabilities and leadership to secure multi-million-dollar defense deals, building on UAV Corp.'s $520M in LOIs.

Global Expansion – Penetrating high-growth markets in defense, aerospace, and public safety with scalable tech.

Innovation Leadership – Advancing AI surveillance, hybrid propulsion, and biohazard detection through joint R&D.

Investor Value – Driving returns through strategic uplisting, contract execution, and upcoming share dividends.

Looking Ahead

“This partnership with Fifty 1 Labs, alongside our successful DART SA-70 test and new executive leadership, marks a pivotal moment for UAV Corp.,” said Michael Lawson, CEO. “FITY’s BioSentry technology and world-class team strengthen our edge as we pursue transformative contracts. The FITY share dividend reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders.”

With $20 million in funding commitments and momentum from key milestones, UAV Corp. is well-positioned to lead in the next generation of UAV technologies and unlock significant shareholder growth.

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is a premier developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, specializing in highly maneuverable, lighter-than-air systems and advanced aerial platforms. Headquartered in Wewahitchka, Florida, UAV Corp. delivers innovative solutions for defense, security, surveillance, and commercial applications. With a focus on strategic partnerships, technological leadership, and shareholder value, UAV Corp. is driving the future of aerospace innovation. For more information, visit www.uavcorp.net.

Contact: Michael Lawson, CEO

Email: mlawson@uavcorp.net

Phone: (877) 425-1066

115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465

www.uavcorp.net



About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) is a dynamic technology and wellness company dedicated to advancing public safety, environmental monitoring, and personal health. Through its BioSentry Division, FITY develops cutting-edge biohazard sensing technologies, while its subsidiary, 51 LLC, offers premium wellness supplements. With a commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships, Fifty 1 Labs is addressing global challenges through advanced solutions. For more information, visit www.fifty1labs.com.

Contact: Investor Relations Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Email: ir@fifty1labs.com

Phone: +1 877-814-4188

