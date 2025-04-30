374Water Appoints James Pawloski as an Advisor to the Company

Former President & CEO of Regeneration and Recovery Solutions at Veolia North America Nominated as Independent Director at Upcoming Annual Meeting

Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 11, 2025

DURHAM, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water") (the "Company"), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced the appointment of James Pawloski as an advisor to the Company.

Mr. Pawloski has also been nominated to serve as an Independent Director of 374Water, which will be voted on along with other matters at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held as a virtual-only meeting at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 11, 2025. Information regarding the proposals to be voted on is available in the definitive proxy materials filed by 374Water with respect to the Annual Meeting.

Mr. Pawloski brings significant leadership experience, most recently serving as the President & CEO of Regeneration and Recovery Solutions at Veolia North America, LLC until September 2023. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing a diverse portfolio within the environmental services sector, focusing on liquid waste management and efficient recovery solutions. During his tenure at Veolia, Mr. Pawloski successfully managed a $300 million line of business while also overseeing P&Ls totaling $500 million in revenue. He was instrumental in driving operational efficiencies and scaling the regeneration business from $40 million to $80 million EBITDA. Before his time at Veolia, Mr. Pawloski spent 25 years with DuPont, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in business leadership, operations, strategy, M&A and business transformation. He spent 5 years managing DuPont’s Clean Technologies business, which specializes in delivering innovative services and solutions to the refining sector. He holds a BS degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware, and an MBA degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim as an advisor, and we expect his perspective and extensive experience in waste, wastewater, and environmental solutions to support our commercial trajectory,” said Chris Gannon, President and CEO of 374Water. “Jim brings strong capabilities in enhancing profitability through strategic initiatives and effective management and spearheading various technology and service offerings that transformed traditional business models into sustainable, customer-centric solutions. We are privileged to welcome someone with such a prestigious background as an advisor and look forward to his appointment as an Independent Director following the Annual Meeting.”

Mr. Pawloski added, “I am impressed with the AirSCWO System and its potential to address unmet needs in wastewater treatment and waste management. I look forward to working alongside the 374Water management team and Board of Directors, and leverage my experience to assist 374Water with domestic and international growth as the company continues to advance toward key milestones.”

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of organic non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to our ability to grow domestically and internationally and to achieve key milestones, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SCWO@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

