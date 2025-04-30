Submit Release
Minister Dean Macpherson addresses one-year commemoration of George building collapse, 6 May

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Tuesday, 6 May 2025, address the one-year commemoration ceremony of the George building collapse, which claimed the lives of 35 people and seriously injured a further 28.

The Minister will hold a private engagement with family members ahead of the event to brief them on progress being made towards the conclusion of reports under the domain of the department.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend as follows: 
Date: 06 May 2025
Time: 13:45
Location: George Town Hall, York St, George Central, George, 6529 Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/AMGS11RdeSUPhYm28

James de Villiers Spokesperson to the Minister 
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za 
Cell: 082 766 0276

