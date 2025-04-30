Submit Release
electroCore to Announce First Quarter March 31, 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic technology company, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Management will host a webinar at 4:30 PM EST to review the financial results and answer questions. Investors can access the webinar using the details below:

Wednesday, May 7, 4:30 PM EST
Dial-In: (646) 931-3860
Webinar ID: 885 4355 1292
Passcode: 419231
Registration Link: Click here to participate and ask questions on the call.

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“electroCore” or the “Company”) is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations
(973) 302-9253
investors@electrocore.com


