Folia Health and Inspire are Partnering to Bring Personalized Home Health Observations to the Forefront of Patient Focused Drug Development Research

BOSTON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folia Health, the pioneer of patient-driven Home Reported Outcomes (HRO), has partnered with Inspire, the world's leading online health community and real-world data platform, to uniquely empower patients and caregivers with the opportunity to contribute a highly personalized form of structured at-home health observations data to accelerate patient-focused drug development research. In this collaboration, Folia and Inspire will focus on building longitudinal Real-World Evidence (RWE) Communities in some of the most complex and heterogeneous conditions to unlock insights that have been previously unattainable and unmeasurable in other data sources.

Folia’s HRO technology platform and user experience (UX) have been designed in collaboration with patients, caregivers, and clinicians to generate longitudinal insights that are dynamic to each individual. By allowing participants to self-select and define what’s most meaningful to share about their lived disease experiences, we can now uncover aspects of diseases that have been the most difficult for researchers to understand and measure when developing novel therapies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Inspire to engage their member communities with our innovative, app-based solution that has been designed to bridge the gap between clinical care decision making and real-world evidence research. These RWE Communities within Inspire’s member populations will provide a truly unique combination of real-world data that is required to answer the toughest questions in drug development and reimbursement today.” Nell Meosky Luo - CEO of Folia Health.

As the world’s largest online health community, Inspire is the go-to platform for patient and caregiver data, research and engagement. Inspire offers unique access to focused patient populations to support initiatives at every phase of development – from preclinical to post-approval marketing. Inspire is a trusted partner to over 100 patient advocacy organizations, and continues to identify opportunities that put patients and caregivers at the forefront of the most important questions in healthcare.

“At Inspire, we believe that empowering patients and caregivers to contribute their lived experiences is essential to driving meaningful research. By integrating Folia’s innovative home-reported outcomes with our engaged health communities, we’re unlocking new possibilities for real-world evidence generation that reflects the true patient journey—ultimately accelerating patient-focused drug development.” Brett Kleger - CEO of Inspire.

This partnership enables the first large-scale digital approach to collecting the real-world lived experiences of patients outside of the clinic setting using Folia’s HROs, and will directly measure patient-defined burden and the impact of various treatments on quality of life. These insights will be integrated with Inspire’s member linked administrative claims data, EMR records, and AI enabled social media listening insights for the most robust patient-level insights available for patient-focused drug development research available today. The fully remote research model eliminates the need for clinic visits or research sites, while equipping patients with powerful insights to share with their care teams to ultimately receive more precise care. Unlike nearly every current research method today, HROs allow patients and caregivers to actively engage with their own study observations, gaining deeper insights into their personal symptom burden, treatment effects, and flare-up events that are commonly associated with complex diseases, while also seamlessly contributing their data for research.

About Folia Health:

Folia Health's home-reported outcomes (HROs) method and technology is pioneering the next generation of patient health data by transforming lived health experiences that occur at-home into valuable structured data insights to support research and personalized care. Through an innovative platform backed by expert analysis, we help life science partners develop effective therapies with demonstrated, real-world value for complex, chronic conditions. Folia's wealth of longitudinal data and proprietary analytics play a vital role in establishing a home-centered, data-driven healthcare ecosystem. Folia’s platform is private, secure, and allows users to decide when and how their data is shared, while generating insightful trends, visualizations, and reports in the platform that allow them to receive more precise, data driven care. To explore the transformative potential of patient and caregiver knowledge, visit www.foliahealth.com .

About Inspire:

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the leading health community, connecting over 10 million patients and caregivers across 3,000 disease areas. Through its robust patient-centric platform, Inspire supports initiatives across the clinical development lifecycle—from preclinical research to post-market access—enabling life sciences organizations to capture real-world insights and accelerate medical advancements. For more information, visit www.inspireresearch.com

