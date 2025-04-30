Concerns about Mental Health Medication Side Effects Remain a Barrier to Getting Help for Those Diagnosed with Depression and Anxiety, According to the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor

More than half say genetic testing for mental health medications could reduce concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly nine out of ten (89%) Americans diagnosed with depression and/or anxiety believe mental health medications are somewhat or very effective, yet concerns about potential side effects remain a significant barrier, preventing more than half (52%) from taking medication, according to the latest GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor, a nationwide survey from Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine.

The majority of these patients (54%) agree that genetic testing for mental health medications (known as pharmacogenomic or PGx testing) could reduce these concerns.

“It’s encouraging to see patients recognize what we, as healthcare providers, already know—that medications can be an effective option for people struggling with depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions,” said Whitnee Brown, DNP, CRNP, FNP, PMHNP, a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Birmingham, Alabama. “But the trial-and-error process is common and may be frustrating enough to discourage someone from seeking mental health treatment altogether.”



Among those diagnosed with depression and/or anxiety, 62% of patients whose healthcare provider did not use PGx testing wish they had been informed about it.

“I offer the GeneSight test, which analyzes how a patient’s genes may influence how they metabolize or respond to certain mental health medications, as a part of my treatment plan for patients for whom I am considering prescribing medication” noted Dr. Brown. “For example, it can take about four to six weeks for an SSRI medication to take effect, which can feel like a long time to a patient who is in despair or experiencing feelings of hopelessness or helplessness. The GeneSight test gives me insights and takes out some of the guesswork associated with prescribing mental health medications.”

Lisa Roberts, a patient of Dr. Brown’s was struggling with her mental health after a string of painful life events, including her mother’s passing and other family members’ chronic health issues.

“My problems were not going away, and I found myself wishing I could just not be here,” said Ms. Roberts. “I did not have time for a lengthy trial-and-error process for medication; I needed relief.”

Dr. Brown used Lisa’s GeneSight test results to aid in prescribing a medication, and today Ms. Roberts is on a medication that works for her.

“I’m here!” exclaimed Ms. Roberts. “I am able to help my family members, taking them to appointments, go to my job—in fact, I was just promoted--without wanting to just run away!”



The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor also revealed:

67% of Americans surveyed strongly agree that it is socially acceptable to take medications for mental health

62% of Americans surveyed strongly agree that they would feel comfortable discussing their use of mental health medications with their family

66% of Americans surveyed have a positive view of other people taking mental health medications, with just 5% reporting a negative view.



In fact, respondents rated the effectiveness of mental health medications as similar to that of medications prescribed for their high blood pressure (94%), high cholesterol (90%), and arthritis (84%).

About the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor

The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor is a nationwide survey conducted online by ACUPOLL Precision Research, Inc. between January 24 - February 10, 2025, among a representative sample (n=1089) of U.S. adults age 18+. The margin of error in survey results for the total base population at a 95% confidence interval is +/- 3%. A nationally representative sample of adults aged 18 years or older was recruited and balanced to match U.S. Census quotas across five primary metrics (i.e., age, gender, income, region, ethnicity).

In addition to the nationally representative sample, a statistically reliable sample was desired of respondents who were self-reported as being diagnosed by a medical professional with depression or anxiety. The study also used mental health screening instruments, the Patient Health Questionnaire-2 (PHQ-2) for depression, and the General Anxiety Disorder (GAD-2) for anxiety, to better understand this population.

ACUPOLL has more than 30 years of experience conducting statistically valid research through careful recruiting and quality control measures.

Independently Reviewed

This survey was independently reviewed on February 26, 2025, by Paul J. Lavrakas, Ph. D. and was found to be “an exceptionally high-quality nonprobability survey whose findings can be trusted with a good deal of confidence.” Lavrakas served the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) as its first Conference Operations chair in 1996-1997, as Program Chair in 1997-1998, and as Senior Counselor at Large in 2008-2010. In 2003, he was the co-winner of the AAPOR Innovator’s award for helping to establish the Standard’s Definitions Manual. He was elected to serve AAPOR as its Vice President, President, and Past President from 2011-2014. In 2019, he was honored with AAPOR’s Exceptionally Distinguished Achievement lifetime award for his contributions to the field of survey research.

About the GeneSight Test

The GeneSight Psychotropic test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for more than 60 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test may help inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may impact how they metabolize or respond to certain psychiatric medications. The GeneSight test supplements other information considered by a clinician as part of a comprehensive medical assessment. Learn more at GeneSight.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

