Kestra Medical Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 14
Presentation time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Event: Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Date: Wednesday, June 11
Presentation time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Interested parties may access a live webcast and replay of each presentation by visiting the Kestra Medical Technologies investor relations website.

About Kestra
Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.


Investor contact
Neil Bhalodkar
neil.bhalodkar@kestramedical.com 

