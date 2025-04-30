Snyk Joins Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI) to Champion Safe, Responsible AI Development

Coalition signals Snyk’s commitment to advancing industry-wide collaboration around Secure-by-Design AI systems

BOSTON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , a leader in developer security, today announced it has joined the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), an initiative aimed at tackling the cybersecurity risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). By joining CoSAI, Snyk reinforces its commitment to fostering AI innovation while ensuring that safety, privacy and security remain at the forefront in the advancement of software development.

“AI is transforming how we build and deploy software, and with that comes a new set of security responsibilities,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “At Snyk, we believe security must be an integral part of the AI development lifecycle, not an afterthought. Joining CoSAI enables us to collaborate with like-minded organizations to define and drive the standards that will keep AI both innovative and secure.”

The rapid evolution of AI and its immense potential to solve complex problems are accompanied by the industry-wide challenge of securing AI systems due to fragmented guidelines and standards. Snyk addresses this challenge with its AI-native and agentic platform, which helps organizations secure and govern development — unleashing productivity, reducing business risk, and accelerating software delivery for the age of AI. By embedding security throughout the software development lifecycle, Snyk enables teams to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities early, creating Secure-by-Design systems that ensure AI technologies are built responsibly and with trust.

Hosted by the OASIS Open global standards body, CoSAI is an open-source initiative bringing together leaders across cybersecurity, AI, and software development to shape the future of secure AI. The coalition equips developers and practitioners with practical frameworks, tools, and shared guidance to build AI systems that are secure by design. Its key workstreams address critical challenges such as securing the software supply chain for AI, preparing defenders for AI-driven threats, and establishing robust AI risk governance practices.

“Snyk brings deep expertise in developer-first security and will be instrumental in helping us build practical open frameworks and tools to enable organizations to secure AI at scale,” said Omar Santos, CoSAI co-chair. “We’re excited to welcome them to the Coalition for Secure AI.”

For more information about CoSAI, visit https://www.coalitionforsecureai.org/ . For more information about Snyk and its commitment to secure AI, please visit https://www.snyk.io/ .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings, and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 4,000+ customers worldwide today.

