From AI to Quantum Cryptography: Italy Takes Center Stage at RSAC 2025 Conference in San Francisco

Italian Pavilion at RSAC 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From artificial intelligence safeguarding physical devices and corporate digital infrastructures to quantum-based random-number generators that secure cryptographic keys; 16 companies make up the first national delegation led by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) at RSAC Conference in San Francisco, the global meeting point for the sector’s top players, taking place April 28 – May 1. The national pavilion brings together the most competitive technologies on the Italian market in a field that is increasingly central to both business and public-sector innovation.RSAC Conference is the foremost global gathering dedicated to information security, a hub where the international cybersecurity community meets to learn, share and connect. With more than 40,000 attendees and over 600 exhibitors from nearly 150 countries, RSAC spotlights key technology trends, emerging threats and the strategies needed to counter them.Matteo Zoppas, president of the Italian Trade Agency, said: “Cybersecurity is no longer just a vertical niche of ICT; it is the connective tissue of the digital economy and a strategic driver of competitiveness across every supply chain, from aerospace to advanced manufacturing. It is impressive that so many of our firms—many launched as start-ups and now ready to scale—are already competing in the world’s most sophisticated markets. At RSA Conference we will showcase technologies that span AI-driven security, privacy-preserving biometrics and post-quantum cryptography: solutions designed for organizations tasked with protecting critical infrastructure and global supply chains. Our goal is to build industrial and technological partnerships that blend Italian ingenuity with the market reach and investment power of international leaders. Through its network of 87 offices worldwide—and in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN)—ITA facilitates this match between global demand and Italian excellence, guiding our companies along their international growth path and into the rapidly expanding cybersecurity frontier, a market already valued at more than $202 billion (source: Statista) and growing strongly every year.”Sergio Strozzi, Consul General of Italy in San Francisco, added: “I am delighted that, together with MAECI and ITA, we have helped bring Italy’s first National Pavilion to RSAC Conference. This milestone greatly enhances the international visibility of our ecosystem. Welcoming ACN and the Italian cybersecurity delegation to the heart of the Bay Area strengthens ties between America’s innovation hub and Italy’s business community in a strategic field. The Consulate General—working alongside MAECI, ITA, ACN and the INNOVIT hub—creates the trust and mutual-benefit conditions that allow our companies to engage with global players, share expertise and develop solutions that bolster the digital security of citizens, institutions and enterprises.”Mauro Battocchi, Director General for the Promotion of the Italian Economic System (MAECI), stated: “Taking part in RSAC is part of the ‘diplomacy for growth’ agenda launched by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to support the international expansion of Italian companies, especially those in enabling technologies, while focusing on strategic sectors for our national security such as cybersecurity.”Massimo Carnelos, Head of the MAECI Office for Technological Innovation and Start-ups, who leads the ministry’s business mission, added: “Backing the international growth of Italian companies developing new cybersecurity products and solutions is a fundamental investment in our country’s technological future. This is why we are at RSAC Conference—one of the first steps following MAECI’s creation, in cooperation with ACN, the Ministry for Enterprises and Made in Italy and ITA, of the Cybersecurity Companies Coordination Table, an initiative stemming from the National Cybersecurity Strategy.”Italian Mission and PartnersAs part of the Italian delegation to RSAC 2025, the Italian Innovation and Culture Hub INNOVIT in San Francisco hosted a cybersecurity-focused networking reception on Tuesday, 29 April. Organized by ITA–Italian Trade Agency, the National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) and MAECI—with the support of the Consulate General of Italy in San Francisco—the event brought together the Italian companies at RSAC with international investors and industry leaders. Following welcome remarks by Consul General Sergio Strozzi, ITA Los Angeles Trade Commissioner Giosafat Riganò, MAECI’s Massimo Carnelos and Vincenzo Di Nicola, Head of the AI Fund at CDP Venture Capital, the program featured a keynote by Luca Nicoletti, Head of ACN’s Industrial, Technology, Research and Training Programs Unit, an on-stage fireside chat with Tim Maurer, Senior Director for Cybersecurity Policy at Microsoft, and themed roundtables with Italian innovators.ACN—the National Cybersecurity Agency is Italy’s authority for protecting national interests in cyberspace. INNOVIT is a strategic Government initiative to promote Italian innovation in the United States. Established in San Francisco by MAECI with ITA—alongside the Embassy of Italy in Washington and under the supervision of the local Consulate General—it has supported more than 250 Italian start-ups and SMEs in fields such as AI, space economy, cleantech, digital health and fintech, offering tailored acceleration programs.Italy’s presence at RSAC is part of a broader strategy led by the ITA Los Angeles office to promote Italian innovation across the United States through direct company assistance, participation in marquee events and the creation of international networks.Italy Pavilion at RSAC 2025The Italy Pavilion showcases solutions that cover every leading edge of cybersecurity. In AI and automation, visitors will see tools that harden on-device AI models, tailor and automate cyber-defense, test cyber-physical systems and software pipelines, and secure enterprise browsing. In network security, Italian firms will unveil plug-and-play platforms that protect industrial networks without costly overhauls and monitor corporate data flows in real time. A strong focus on digital identity and data protection includes biometric-free authentication systems and next-generation digital-signature management. Finally, the cryptography and quantum-security cluster ranges from post-quantum algorithms and quantum-randomness generators to integrated hardware-software defenses for connected devices.The 16 exhibitors are: Accelerat, bitCorp, Cyber Evolution, Cyberneid, Drivesec, Edge SDN, Equixly, Ermes Cyber Security, Keyless, Monokee, Pluribus One, Quantum2pi, Random Power, Security Pattern, TrueScreen, Weagle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.