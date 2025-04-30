Attorney General James Joins Coalition to Stop Dismantling of AmeriCorps

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today joined a coalition of 24 other states in suing the Trump administration to stop the dismantling of AmeriCorps, which oversees more than 200,000 volunteers nationwide that have provided critical services in vulnerable communities for decades. AmeriCorps volunteers operate in every state, providing essential services including disaster relief, community health programs, veteran services, poverty alleviation, and more. Beginning on April 15, AmeriCorps began placing hundreds of staff on administrative leave with plans to terminate them at the end of the month at the request of President Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Reports indicate the Trump administration plans to cut AmeriCorps’ workforce by at least 50 percent, which would decimate its ability to provide essential services and administer hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to states and other organizations. Then, on April 25, around 80 percent of AmeriCorps grants were canceled. With this lawsuit, Attorney General James and the coalition are seeking a court order that declares the Trump administration’s actions violated the law and permanently stops the administration from dismantling AmeriCorps.

“For decades, AmeriCorps members have dedicated themselves to serving others, working to improve lives and strengthen communities throughout our nation,” said Attorney General James. “AmeriCorps volunteers and staff represent what’s best about our country: a spirit of service and commitment to others that we need now more than ever. The Trump administration’s illegal attempt to gut AmeriCorps will hurt this program which promotes civic pride and public service.”

AmeriCorps has operated since 1993 as an independent federal agency, supporting more than 200,000 unpaid members and volunteers each year who serve in communities throughout the country. These members operate disaster relief, anti-poverty, education, environmental protection, community health, and veterans’ programs in every state. For the current fiscal year, Congress appropriated over $1.2 billion for AmeriCorps to support these services. While AmeriCorps directly administers several volunteer programs, most of its funds support programs operated by state and local governments, nonprofits, universities, and other organizations.

In New York, the Commission on National and Community Service administers dozens of AmeriCorps programs statewide. AmeriCorps members in New York provide a range of critical services at more than 300 locations throughout the state, including tutoring and mentor services for students, housing assistance and legal services, environmental restoration, support for veterans and military families, opioid addiction services, and much more.

On April 25, over $30 million in AmeriCorps grants to New York were abruptly canceled and 1,200 AmeriCorps members were suddenly cut off from their income and benefits. The agencies operating AmeriCorps programs in New York are faced with the choice of whether to continue providing services without federal funding or abandon their constituents, some of the most vulnerable communities in the state. Programs terminated included Empire State Service Corps, a statewide program that allows SUNY students to participate in public service work like K-12 tutoring, helping New Yorkers access public benefits, and providing peer mental health services. Programs that provide community health education, food for unhoused New Yorkers, and disaster preparedness were also abruptly cut.

As Attorney General James and the coalition assert in the lawsuit, AmeriCorps has begun dismantling its operations at the behest of DOGE. On April 16, it placed 85 percent of its paid staff on administrative leave. AmeriCorps’ workforce has been reduced to 115 employees, less than a fifth of its staff on January 20. Included in those layoffs are staff responsible for allocating federal funds, jeopardizing grants to states, local governments, nonprofits, and other organizations that run AmeriCorps volunteer programs. States have already experienced delays in the application process for critical grant funds.

Attorney General James and the coalition argue in the lawsuit that dismantling AmeriCorps is illegal and unconstitutional. The Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the agency violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the laws establishing AmeriCorps by unlawfully making significant changes to the agency. The Trump administration has also violated the Constitution by ignoring funding appropriated by Congress for AmeriCorps. With this lawsuit, Attorney General James and the coalition are seeking a court order declaring the dismantling of AmeriCorps illegal and preventing the Trump administration from carrying out its layoffs and other actions to gut the agency.

Joining Attorney General James in filing this lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia, along with the states of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.