Cholangioscopy Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.19% to reach US$14.820 billion

The cholangioscopy market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% from US$10.476 billion in 2025 to US$14.820 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cholangioscopy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$14.820 billion by 2030.The global market for cholangioscopy is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and advancements in technology. Cholangioscopy, a procedure used to diagnose and treat diseases of the bile ducts, has become a preferred method for many healthcare providers due to its high success rate and minimal risk to patients.This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of bile duct diseases, such as gallstones and bile duct cancer , as well as the growing geriatric population. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cholangioscopy by healthcare facilities and the availability of advanced imaging technologies are also contributing to the market's growth.One of the key factors driving the demand for cholangioscopy is its ability to provide accurate and real-time visualization of the bile ducts, allowing for precise diagnosis and treatment. This is especially important in cases where traditional imaging techniques, such as ultrasound or CT scans, may not provide clear results. Cholangioscopy also offers the advantage of being a minimally invasive procedure, reducing the risk of complications and promoting faster recovery for patients.The cholangioscopy market is highly competitive, with key players constantly investing in research and development to improve the technology and expand their product offerings. As the demand for minimally invasive procedures continues to rise, the cholangioscopy market is expected to witness significant growth, providing healthcare providers with more options to effectively diagnose and treat bile duct diseases.In conclusion, the cholangioscopy market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and advancements in technology. With its high success rate and minimal risk to patients, cholangioscopy is becoming a preferred method for diagnosing and treating bile duct diseases. As the market becomes more competitive, we can expect to see further advancements in technology and an expansion of product offerings, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cholangioscopy-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the cholangioscopy market that have been covered are Boston Scientific Corporation, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd., Ottomed, Olympus Corporation, Penlon, Fujifilm Group, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Cook Medical, Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the cholangioscopy market as follows:• By Typeo Peroral Videocholangioscopy (POCS)o Direct Peroral Videocholangioscopy (D-POCS)o SpyGlass™ Direct Visualization System (SGDVS)o Others• By Equipment Typeo Endoscopeo Duodenoscopeo Others• By Applicationo Diagnostics• Post–liver transplant• Choledocholithiasis• Intraductal tumor mapping• Otherso Therapeutics• Lithotripsy• Biliary tumor ablative therapy• Selective biliary duct wire cannulation• By Technologyo High Definition Systemso Digital Imaging Technologies• By End Usero Hospitalso Surgical Centers• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacific Regiono Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Boston Scientific Corporation• Micro-Tech Endoscopy• Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.• Ottomed• Olympus Corporation• Penlon• Fujifilm Group• Medtronic• Johnson & Johnson• Cook Medical, Inc.• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Arthrex, Inc.• HOYA CorporationReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/endoscopy-devices-market • Global Endoscopes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-endoscopes-market • Capsule Endoscopy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/capsule-endoscopy-market • Angioscope Device Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-angioscope-device-market • Cystoscope Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cystoscope-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 