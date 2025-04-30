Altimmune to Participate in the Citizens Life Sciences Conference
GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference. Details are as follows:
|Conference:
|Citizens Life Sciences Conference
|Date/Time:
|Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EDT
The session will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, MASH, alcohol use disorder as well as alcohol related liver disease. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter
Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
ir@altimmune.com
Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com
Media Contact:
Jason Spark
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-849-6005
Jason.spark@canalecomm.com
This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.