First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

STRASBURG, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 of $1.52 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.18. Excluding acquisition-related items adjusted earnings(1) (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.1 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings(1) per common share was $0.35.

“We completed the Touchstone system conversion during the first quarter of 2025 and are looking forward to building upon this transformational acquisition.  Earnings were impacted short-term in the first quarter from merger related expenses as well as operating on two different systems until late February.  Going forward we expect to return to our efficient model of banking and enjoy scale and growth from these new markets,” said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National. 

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Completed operational merger with Touchstone Bankshares, Inc.
  • Total assets at $2.033 billion, up 40.5% from one year prior
  • Net loans held for investment of $1.436 billion, up 49.5% from one year prior
  • Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets improved 92.6% to 302.88% from one year prior
  • Total deposits of $1.825 billion, up 44.9% from one year prior
  • Noninterest bearing deposits of $540.4 million, up 40.7% from one year prior
  • Noninterest bearing deposits comprised 30% of total deposits at March 31, 2025
  • Net interest margin(1) of 3.77%, up 16.4% from 3.24% one year prior


MERGER WITH TOUCHSTONE BANKSHARES, INC. (TOUCHSTONE)

On October 1, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of Touchstone. Touchstone’s results of operations are included in the Company’s consolidated results since the date of acquisition, and, therefore, the Company’s first quarter 2025 and fourth quarter 2024 results reflect significantly increased levels of average balances, net interest income, direct merger expenses and operational expenses compared to the first quarter 2024. The Company incurred pre-tax merger costs of approximately $1.9 million during the first quarter of 2025 related to the Touchstone acquisition as well as duplicative operating costs until the operational merger was completed in the first quarter.  Duplicative operating costs are not included in merger expenses.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s net interest margin fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")(1) was 3.77%, down from 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2024 but up from 3.24% in the first quarter of 2024. The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) for the first quarter of 2025 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net amortization expense related to acquisition accounting was $36 thousand, or a one basis point incremental decrease to the net interest margin for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the net accretion income of $1.1 million or a 22-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

  Loan
Accretion
(Amortization)		     Deposit
Accretion		     Borrowings
Amortization		     Total  
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024 $ 492       565           $ 1,057  
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025   (194 )     443       (285 )     (36 )


Earning asset yields for the first quarter of 2025 decreased 12 basis points to 5.18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and the cost of funds decreased by 6 basis points to 1.45%, due to changes in deposit mix following the acquisition of Touchstone and federal funds rate cuts in late 2024.  For the first quarter of 2025, net interest income was $17.5 million, a decrease of $908 thousand from $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the impact of amortization on early payoffs of Touchstone loans which also reduced interest earning assets, partially offset by a $28.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income decreased $2.8 million to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $6.4 million in the prior quarter.  Excluding the $2.9 million one-time bargain purchase gain associated with the Touchstone acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest income increased 2.5% in the first quarter despite one-time waived customer service charges on acquired deposits to facilitate the Touchstone systems conversion. Service charges on deposits and customer service fees decreased from the prior quarter but were offset by increases in ATM and check card income during the first quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $3.6 million to $18.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $21.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $5.4 million decrease in pre-tax merger-related expenses offset by a $1.2 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses, fraud losses of $294 thousand, and increases in our FDIC insurance assessment. The increase in salaries and benefits reflects additional expenses related to incentives, stock compensation expense, and salary and benefit increases from the prior quarter.

Adjusted operating noninterest expense(1), which excludes merger-related costs ($1.9 million in the first quarter of  2025 and $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024) and amortization of intangible assets ($442 thousand in the first quarter of  2025 and $448 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024), increased $1.8 million to $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2025 from $14.2 million in the prior quarter, due to the increase in salary and employee benefits expense, fraud losses, and increases in our FDIC insurance assessment.

BALANCE SHEET

At March 31, 2025, total assets were $2.033 billion, an increase of $23.1 million or 1.1% from December 31, 2024, and an increase of $586.2 million or 40.5% from March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and the increase from prior year was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment (LHFI) (net of deferred fees and costs), primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition.

At March 31, 2025, LHFI net of allowance totaled $1.436 billion, a decrease of $14.7 million from $1.451 billion or 1.0% at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $475.5 million or 49.5% from March 31, 2024. LHFI was consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the prior year primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition, as well as organic loan growth.

At March 31, 2025, total investments were $273.7 million, a decrease of $3.6 million or 1.3% from December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.9 million or 0.7% from March 31, 2024. Available for sale (AFS) securities totaled $161.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $163.8 million at December 31, 2024, and $147.7 million at March 31, 2024. The decreases compared to the prior quarter was driven by the $2.0 million improvement in unrealized losses. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $20.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.1 million at December 31, 2024, and $22.2 million at March 31, 2024. Held to maturity securities are carried at cost and totaled $108.3 million at March 31, 2025, $109.7 million at December 31, 2024, and $125.8 million at March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, total deposits were $1.825 billion, an increase of $21.2 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $565.8 million or 44.9% from March 31, 2024. The increases in deposit balances from the prior quarter and prior year are primarily due to increases in noninterest bearing deposits and the addition of the Touchstone acquired deposits.

There were no other borrowings on March 31, 2025, or December 31, 2024. Other borrowings totaled $50.0 million on March 31, 2024, and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program which were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged, and available lines of credit totaled $800.2 million on March 31, 2025, $770.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $554.8 million on March 31, 2024.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $549.3 million on March 31, 2025, $537.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $391.9 million on March 31, 2024. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $458.7 million on March 31, 2025, $445.5 million on December 31, 2024, and $308.6 million on March 31, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming Assets

Management classifies non-performing assets ("NPAs") as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned (OREO). NPAs as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.24% on March 31, 2025, compared to 0.35% on December 31, 2024, and 0.55% on March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses to NPAs increased to 302.94% on March 31, 2025, compared to 233.49% on December 31, 2024, and 157.24% on March 31, 2024. 

NPAs decreased by $2.2 million to $4.9 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $7.0 million on December 31, 2024, and $8.0 million on March 31, 2024. The decrease in NPAs during the first quarter of 2025 resulted from the charge-off of previously individually evaluated commercial and industrial loans.

Past Due Loans

There were no loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on March 31, 2025, compared to $365 thousand on December 31, 2024, and $175 thousand on March 31, 2024. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest increased to $5.0 million, or 0.35% of total loans on March 31, 2025, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.21% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and $2.3 million, or 0.23%, of total loans on March 31, 2024.

Net Charge-offs

For the first quarter of 2025 net charge-offs included $2.2 million of commercial and industrial loans, with $208 thousand of that specific to our pool of loans originated to health care professionals through a third-party lender. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and $362 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. 

Allowance for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $14.7 million, or 1.02% of total loans on March 31, 2025, compared to $16.4 million, or 1.12% of total loans on December 31, 2024, and $12.6 million, or 1.30% of total loans on March 31, 2024.  The Company recorded a $832 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $4.8 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024. The first quarter provision was comprised of a $735 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, a $104 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $7 thousand recovery of credit losses on held-to-maturity securities.

The calculated specific reserve decreased after previously identified individually evaluated loans were charged off during the quarter.  The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 included a $3.8 million initial provision expense on non-PCD loans and $100 thousand on unfunded commitments, as a result of the Touchstone acquisition. As compared to the prior quarter and same period prior year, the decrease in provision for credit losses, outside of the initial provision expense recorded on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from Touchstone, primarily reflects the impact of charge-offs of previously identified specific reserves, lower pool loan balances partially offset by a minor increase in the pooled loans quantitative reserve ratio, and changes in qualitative factor adjustments related to the commercial and industrial loan pool. The overall allowance decreased from the impact of lower pooled loan balances, and the specific reserve decreased following the charge-off of previously identified specific reserves during the quarter.

CAPITAL

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.155 per common share, compared to $0.155 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.15 in the first quarter of 2024.

The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:

  Mar 31, 2025     Dec 31, 2024     Mar 31, 2024  
Total capital ratio (2)   12.44 %     12.35 %     14.45 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (2)   11.39 %     11.19 %     13.20 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)   11.39 %     11.19 %     13.20 %
Leverage ratio (2)   8.28 %     7.95 %     9.19 %
Common equity to total assets (3)   8.30 %     8.29 %     8.14 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (3)   7.50 %     7.46 %     7.94 %
Tangible book value per share $ 16.81     $ 16.55     $ 18.27  


ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the south-central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted operating non-interest expense, adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard   Brad E. Schwartz
President and CEO   Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121   (540) 465-9121
sharvard@fbvirginia.com   bschwartz@fbvirginia.com


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                                    
  For the Three Months Ended
  Mar 31,
2025		     Dec 31,
2024		     Sep 30,
2024		     Jun 30,
2024		     Mar 31,
2024
Income Statement                                    
Interest and dividend income                                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 20,637     $ 21,516     $ 14,479     $ 14,004     $ 13,484
Interest on deposits in banks   1,671       2,085       1,538       1,579       1,288
Interest on federal funds sold   40       189                  
Taxable interest on securities   1,314       1,284       1,091       1,134       1,224
Tax-exempt interest on securities   300       308       303       306       305
Dividends   60       104       33       32       33
Total interest and dividend income $ 24,022     $ 25,486     $ 17,444     $ 17,055     $ 16,334
Interest expense                                    
Interest on deposits $ 6,038     $ 6,415     $ 4,958     $ 4,820     $ 4,771
Interest on federal funds purchased         1                  
Interest on subordinated debt   467       396       69       69       69
Interest on junior subordinated debt   66       68       68       66       68
Interest on other borrowings         247       600       606       576
Total interest expense $ 6,571     $ 7,127     $ 5,695     $ 5,561     $ 5,484
Net interest income $ 17,451     $ 18,359     $ 11,749     $ 11,494     $ 10,850
Provision for credit losses   832       4,750       1,700       400       1,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 16,619     $ 13,609     $ 10,049     $ 11,094     $ 9,850
Noninterest income                                    
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,013     $ 1,181     $ 675     $ 612     $ 654
ATM and check card fees   996       792       934       809       770
Wealth management fees   898       903       952       879       883
Fees for other customer services   258       317       276       178       195
Brokered mortgage fees   110       90       92       32       38
Income from bank owned life insurance   246       264       191       149       151
Net gains (losses) on securities available for sale         (154 )     39            
Bargain purchase gain         2,920                  
Other operating income   90       131       44       27       1,356
Total noninterest income $ 3,611     $ 6,444     $ 3,203     $ 2,686     $ 4,047
Noninterest expense                                    
Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,689     $ 7,503     $ 5,927     $ 5,839     $ 5,871
Occupancy   1,069       913       577       548       535
Equipment   1,025       1,123       726       691       591
Marketing   220       331       260       270       195
Supplies   217       186       110       115       116
Legal and professional fees   522       520       498       486       452
ATM and check card expense   439       385       394       368       361
FDIC assessment   414       285       195       203       177
Bank franchise tax   317       262       262       261       262
Data processing expense   762       684       289       160       246
Amortization expense   442       448       4       5       4
Other real estate owned expense (income), net   (8 )     5       10            
Merger expense   1,940       7,316       219       571      
Other operating expense   2,287       1,968       988       1,142       1,077
Total noninterest expense $ 18,335     $ 21,929     $ 10,459     $ 10,659     $ 9,887
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,895     $ (1,876 )   $ 2,793     $ 3,121     $ 4,010
Income tax expense (benefit)   297       (943 )     545       679       801
Net income (loss) $ 1,598     $ (933 )   $ 2,248     $ 2,442     $ 3,209



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                                      
  As of or For the Three Months Ended  
  Mar 31,
2025		     Dec 31,
2024		     Sep 30,
2024		     Jun 30,
2024		     Mar 31,
2024		  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                                      
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.18     $ (0.10 )   $ 0.36     $ 0.39     $ 0.51  
Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, basic (1) $ 0.35     $ 0.66     $ 0.39     $ 0.48     $ 0.51  
Weighted average shares, basic   8,979,527       8,971,649       6,287,997       6,278,113       6,269,790  
Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.18     $ (0.10 )   $ 0.36     $ 0.39     $ 0.51  
Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, diluted (1) $ 0.35     $ 0.66     $ 0.39     $ 0.48     $ 0.51  
Weighted average shares, diluted   9,005,923       8,994,315       6,303,282       6,289,405       6,282,534  
Shares outstanding at period end   8,986,696       8,974,102       6,296,705       6,280,406       6,277,373  
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 16.81     $ 16.55     $ 19.37     $ 18.59     $ 18.27  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.155     $ 0.155     $ 0.150     $ 0.150     $ 0.150  
                                       
Key Performance Ratios                                      
Return on average assets   0.32 %     (0.18 %)     0.62 %     0.68 %     0.90 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)   0.63 %     1.15 %     0.67 %     0.84 %     0.90 %
Return on average equity   3.85 %     (2.35 %)     7.28 %     8.31 %     11.07 %
Adjusted return on average equity (1)   7.61 %     15.01 %     7.93 %     10.23 %     11.07 %
Net interest margin   3.75 %     3.80 %     3.40 %     3.37 %     3.21 %
Net interest margin fully tax-equivalent (1)   3.77 %     3.83 %     3.43 %     3.40 %     3.24 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   75.44 %     63.97 %     68.13 %     70.65 %     65.65 %
                                       
Average Balances                                      
Average assets $ 2,016,958     $ 2,051,578     $ 1,449,185     $ 1,448,478     $ 1,431,612  
Average earning assets   1,888,427       1,919,864       1,374,566       1,370,187       1,361,172  
Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits   29.01 %     29.20 %     31.08 %     31.44 %     30.15 %
Average shareholders’ equity $ 168,245     $ 157,844     $ 122,802     $ 118,255     $ 116,628  
                                       
Asset Quality                                      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets   302.94 %     233.49 %     212.26 %     146.84 %     157.24 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans   1.02 %     1.12 %     1.28 %     1.27 %     1.30 %
Nonperforming assets to period end loans   0.34 %     0.48 %     0.60 %     0.86 %     0.82 %
Loan charge-offs $ 2,490     $ 1,432     $ 1,667     $ 521     $ 413  
Loan recoveries   89       98       95       39       51  
Net charge-offs   2,401       1,334       1,572       482       362  
Non-accrual loans   4,864       6,971       5,929       8,549       8,015  
Other real estate owned, net         53       56              
Nonperforming assets   4,864       7,024       5,985       8,549       8,015  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing   5,021       3,085       2,358       2,399       2,279  
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing         365                   175  
                                       
Capital Ratios (4)                                      
Total capital $ 182,563     $ 181,449     $ 148,477     $ 147,500     $ 145,977  
Tier 1 capital   167,150       164,454       135,490       134,451       133,341  
Common equity Tier 1 capital   167,150       164,454       135,490       134,451       133,341  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   12.44 %     12.35 %     14.29 %     14.13 %     14.45 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.39 %     11.19 %     13.04 %     12.88 %     13.20 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.39 %     11.19 %     13.04 %     12.88 %     13.20 %
Leverage ratio   8.28 %     7.95 %     9.23 %     9.17 %     9.19 %



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                                      
  For the Period Ended  
  Mar 31,
2025		     Dec 31,
2024		     Sep 30,
2024		     Jun 30,
2024		     Mar 31,
2024		  
Balance Sheet                                      
Cash and due from banks $ 27,432     $ 24,916     $ 18,197     $ 16,729     $ 14,476  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   178,600       137,958       108,319       118,906       124,232  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,032     $ 162,874     $ 126,516     $ 135,635     $ 138,708  
Securities available for sale, at fair value   160,976       163,847       146,013       144,816       147,675  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)   108,292       109,741       121,425       123,497       125,825  
Restricted securities, at cost   4,436       3,741       2,112       2,112       2,112  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   1,435,895       1,450,604       982,016       977,423       960,371  
Other real estate owned, net         53       56              
Premises and equipment, net   34,609       34,824       22,960       22,205       21,993  
Accrued interest receivable   6,126       6,020       4,794       4,916       4,978  
Bank owned life insurance   38,136       37,873       24,992       24,802       24,652  
Goodwill   3,030       3,030       3,030       3,030       3,030  
Core deposit intangibles, net   14,544       14,986       104       108       113  
Other assets   21,270       22,688       16,698       18,984       17,738  
Total assets $ 2,033,346     $ 2,010,281     $ 1,450,716     $ 1,457,528     $ 1,447,195  
                                       
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 540,387     $ 520,153     $ 383,400     $ 397,770     $ 384,092  
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits   922,197       924,880       663,925       665,208       677,458  
Time deposits   362,392       358,745       205,930       202,818       197,587  
Total deposits $ 1,824,976     $ 1,803,778     $ 1,253,255     $ 1,265,796     $ 1,259,137  
Other borrowings               50,000       50,000       50,000  
Subordinated debt, net   21,461       21,176       4,999       4,998       4,998  
Junior subordinated debt   9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   8,955       9,517       8,068       7,564       5,965  
Total liabilities $ 1,864,671     $ 1,843,750     $ 1,325,601     $ 1,337,637     $ 1,329,379  
                                       
Common stock   11,233       11,218       7,871       7,851       7,847  
Surplus   77,354       77,058       33,409       33,116       33,021  
Retained earnings   97,152       96,947       99,270       97,966       96,465  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net   (17,064 )     (18,692 )     (15,435 )     (19,042 )     (19,517 )
Total shareholders’ equity $ 168,675     $ 166,531     $ 125,115     $ 119,891     $ 117,816  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,033,346     $ 2,010,281     $ 1,450,716     $ 1,457,528     $ 1,447,195  
                                       
Loan Data                                      
Real estate loans:                                      
Construction and land development $ 81,596     $ 84,480     $ 61,446     $ 60,919     $ 53,364  
Secured by farmland   12,314       14,133       9,099       8,911       9,079  
Secured by 1-4 family residential   550,183       547,576       351,004       346,976       347,014  
Other real estate loans   653,367       658,029       440,648       440,857       436,006  
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)   858       940       633       349       332  
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)   131,539       140,393       114,190       115,951       113,230  
Consumer installment loans   8,034       7,582       5,396       5,068       4,808  
Deposit overdrafts   486       450       253       365       251  
All other loans   12,253       13,421       12,051       10,580       8,890  
Total loans $ 1,450,630     $ 1,467,004     $ 994,720     $ 989,976     $ 972,974  
Allowance for credit losses   (14,735 )     (16,400 )     (12,704 )     (12,553 )     (12,603 )
Loans, net $ 1,435,895     $ 1,450,604     $ 982,016     $ 977,423     $ 960,371  



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                                      
  For the Three Months Ended  
  Mar 31,
2025		     Dec 31,
2024		     Sep 30,
2024		     Jun 30,
2024		     Mar 31,
2024		  
Operating Net Income                                      
Net income (GAAP) $ 1,598     $ (933 )   $ 2,248     $ 2,442     $ 3,209  
Add: Merger-related expenses   1,940       7,316       219       571        
Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision         3,931                    
Subtract: Bargain purchase gain         (2,920 )                  
Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (5)   (381 )     (1,439 )     (19 )     (5 )      
Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 3,157     $ 5,955     $ 2,448     $ 3,008     $ 3,209  
                                       
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic                                      
Weighted average shares, basic   8,979,527       8,971,649       6,287,997       6,278,113       6,269,790  
Basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.18     $ (0.10 )   $ 0.36     $ 0.39     $ 0.51  
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.35     $ 0.66     $ 0.39     $ 0.48     $ 0.51  
                                       
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted                                      
Weighted average shares, diluted   9,005,923       8,994,315       6,303,282       6,289,405       6,282,534  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.18     $ (0.10 )   $ 0.36     $ 0.39     $ 0.51  
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.35     $ 0.66     $ 0.39     $ 0.48     $ 0.51  
                                       
Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings                                      
Net interest income $ 17,451     $ 18,359     $ 11,749     $ 11,494     $ 10,850  
Total noninterest income   3,611       6,444       3,203       2,686       4,047  
Net revenue $ 21,062     $ 24,803     $ 14,952     $ 14,180     $ 14,897  
Total noninterest expense   18,335       21,929       10,459       10,659       9,887  
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $ 2,727     $ 2,874     $ 4,493     $ 3,521     $ 5,010  
Add: Merger expenses   1,940       7,316       219       571        
Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision         3,931                    
Subtract: Bargain purchase gain         (2,920 )                  
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax, earnings $ 4,667     $ 11,201     $ 4,712     $ 4,092     $ 5,010  
                                       
Adjusted Performance Ratios                                      
Average assets $ 2,016,958     $ 2,051,578     $ 1,449,185     $ 1,448,478     $ 1,431,612  
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.32 %     (0.18 %)     0.62 %     0.68 %     0.90 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.63 %     1.15 %     0.67 %     0.84 %     0.90 %
                                       
Average shareholders’ equity $ 168,245     $ 157,844     $ 122,802     $ 118,255     $ 116,628  
Return on average equity (GAAP)   3.85 %     (2.35 %)     7.28 %     8.31 %     11.07 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   7.61 %     15.01 %     7.93 %     10.23 %     11.07 %
                                       
Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.54 %     0.56 %     1.24 %     0.98 %     1.40 %
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.93 %     2.18 %     1.30 %     1.14 %     1.40 %
                                       
Adjusted Net Interest Margin                                      
Net interest income $ 17,451     $ 18,359     $ 11,749     $ 11,494     $ 10,850  
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)   17,547       18,461       11,842       11,587       10,931  
Average earning assets   1,888,427       1,919,864       1,374,566       1,370,187       1,361,172  
Net interest margin   3.75 %     3.80 %     3.40 %     3.37 %     3.21 %
Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)   3.77 %     3.83 %     3.43 %     3.40 %     3.24 %


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                                      
  For the Three Months Ended  
  Mar 31,
2025		     Dec 31,
2024		     Sep 30,
2024		     Jun 30,
2024		     Mar 31,
2024		  
Efficiency Ratio                                      
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 18,335     $ 21,929     $ 10,459     $ 10,659     $ 9,887  
Add: other real estate owned income, net   8       (5 )     (10 )            
Subtract: amortization of intangibles   (442 )     (448 )     (4 )     (4 )     (4 )
Subtract: loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net         3       (2 )           (49 )
Subtract: merger expenses   (1,940 )     (7,316 )     (219 )     (571 )      
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 15,961     $ 14,163     $ 10,224     $ 10,084     $ 9,834  
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 17,547     $ 18,461     $ 11,842     $ 11,587     $ 10,931  
Total noninterest income (GAAP)   3,611       6,444       3,203       2,686       4,047  
Bargain purchase gain         (2,920 )                  
Securities losses (gains), net         154       (39 )            
Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 21,158     $ 22,139     $ 15,006     $ 14,273     $ 14,978  
                                       
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   75.44 %     63.97 %     68.13 %     70.65 %     65.65 %


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                                      
  For the Three Months Ended  
  Mar 31,
2025		     Dec 31,
2024		     Sep 30,
2024		     Jun 30,
2024		     Mar 31,
2024		  
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                                      
GAAP measures:                                      
Interest income – loans $ 20,639     $ 21,516     $ 14,479     $ 14,004     $ 13,484  
Interest income – investments and other   3,383       3,970       2,965       3,051       2,850  
Interest expense – deposits   (6,038 )     (6,415 )     (4,958 )     (4,820 )     (4,771 )
Interest expense – federal funds purchased         (1 )                  
Interest expense – subordinated debt   (467 )     (396 )     (69 )     (69 )     (69 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt   (66 )     (68 )     (68 )     (66 )     (68 )
Interest expense – other borrowings         (247 )     (600 )     (606 )     (576 )
Net interest income $ 17,451     $ 18,359     $ 11,749     $ 11,494     $ 10,850  
Non-GAAP measures:                                      
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans (5) $ 16     $ 18     $ 13     $ 12     $  
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities (5)   80       84       80       81       81  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 96     $ 102     $ 93     $ 93     $ 81  
Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 17,547     $ 18,461     $ 11,842     $ 11,587     $ 10,931  
                                       
                                       
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets                                      
Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,033,346     $ 2,010,281     $ 1,450,716     $ 1,457,528     $ 1,447,195  
Subtract: goodwill   (3,030 )     (3,030 )     (3,030 )     (3,030 )     (3,030 )
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net   (14,544 )     (14,986 )     (104 )     (108 )     (113 )
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,015,772     $ 1,992,265     $ 1,447,582     $ 1,454,390     $ 1,444,052  
                                       
Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 168,675     $ 166,531     $ 125,115     $ 119,891     $ 117,816  
Subtract: goodwill   (3,030 )     (3,030 )     (3,030 )     (3,030 )     (3,030 )
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net   (14,544 )     (14,986 )     (104 )     (108 )     (113 )
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 151,101     $ 148,515     $ 121,981     $ 116,753     $ 114,673  
                                       
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio   7.50 %     7.45 %     8.43 %     8.03 %     7.94 %
                                       
                                       
Tangible Book Value Per Share                                      
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 151,101     $ 148,515     $ 121,981     $ 116,753     $ 114,673  
Common shares outstanding, ending   8,986,696       8,974,102       6,296,705       6,280,406       6,277,373  
Tangible book value per share $ 16.81     $ 16.55     $ 19.37     $ 18.59     $ 18.27  


(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

(2) All ratios at March 31, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending the Bank's filing of its Call Report. All other periods are presented as filed.

(3) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(4) Capital ratios are for First Bank.

(5) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. Certain merger-related expenses were non-deductible.


