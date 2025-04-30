I-Mab Announces Givastomig Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation at ESMO GI 2025

The ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress to be held July 2-5 in Barcelona

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that an abstract for a combination study of givastomig plus nivolumab and chemotherapy has been accepted for a mini-oral presentation at the ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress 2025, which will be held July 2-5 in Barcelona, Spain.

“We are very pleased to receive confirmation that new clinical data for givastomig has been accepted as an oral presentation at the upcoming ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress 2025. As more information becomes available from the conference, we look forward to providing further details about the presentation,” said Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of I-Mab.

About Givastomig

Givastomig (TJ033721 / ABL111) is a bispecific antibody targeting Claudin 18.2 (“CLDN18.2”)-positive tumor cells. It conditionally activates T cells through the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where CLDN18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first line (“1L”) metastatic gastric cancers, with further potential in other solid tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig has shown promising anti-tumor activity attributable to a potential combined effect of proximal interaction between CLDN18.2 and 4-1BB, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.

The Phase 1b study is evaluating givastomig for the treatment of gastric cancer in the 1L setting in combination with standard of care, nivolumab (an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor) plus chemotherapy in dose escalation and dose expansion cohorts. Dose escalation is complete, and enrollment in the first dose expansion cohort (n=20) finished ahead of schedule. Enrollment is progressing well in the second dose expansion cohort (n=20). The study builds on positive Phase 1 monotherapy data.

Givastomig is being jointly developed through a global partnership with ABL Bio, in which I-Mab is the lead party and shares worldwide rights, excluding Greater China and South Korea, equally with ABL Bio.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in the U.S. in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

