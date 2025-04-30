Giyani Announces Appointments of Gavin Horscroft and Sean Thijsse

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana ("K.Hill" or “the Project”), is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Gavin Horscroft as Operations Manager and Mr. Sean Thijsse as Vice President, Corporate Development (previously Head of Corporate Development).

Mr. Gavin Horscroft brings a wealth of relevant experience with a proven track record of 40 years in the African mining, metallurgical, and minerals processing industries. He has worked as Projects Director across a number of base metal projects in Africa, including operations experience with Impala Platinum and, more recently, at AngloGold Ashanti, where he was Senior Vice President for DRC and responsible for the management of all their in-country exploration and project activities. As a Chemical Engineer, Gavin has a strong technical background in base and precious metals processing and hydrometallurgy, as well as designing and supporting complex process flowsheet development through extensive lab-scale and pilot plant program management. Gavin’s extensive experience will be invaluable as Giyani progresses its Demo Plant through the final stages of commissioning and Commercial Plant construction.

Mr. Sean Thijsse joined Giyani in January 2025 as Head of Corporate Development, from The Pallinghurst Group, a private equity firm. Sean is an experienced investment professional with a strong track record in sustainable energy transition materials. He brings extensive experience in corporate finance, project evaluations & implementation, capital raising, and project financing. Since joining Giyani, Sean has leveraged his skillset to spearhead Giyani’s offtake strategy and ongoing engagement with strategic funding partners.

Charles FitzRoy, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Gavin Horscroft as Operations Manager. His extensive experience and impressive track record align perfectly with the needs of the K.Hill Project and will be a major asset as we optimize the Demo Plant, progress and finalise the DFS, and move toward construction of the Commercial Plant.

Since joining Giyani in January, Sean Thijsse has proven to be a valuable asset, driving and supporting our engagement with potential funding partners. His appointment as Vice President, Corporate Development is a timely and fitting appointment as Giyani ramps up these efforts following first production of battery-grade manganese from the Demonstration Plant in Johannesburg.

These appointments reflect Giyani’s ongoing transformation as we continue to make significant strides in achieving major milestones and move meaningfully towards commercial production. I look forward to sharing further updates in due course.”

About Giyani

Giyani is focused on becoming a dominant western-world producer of sustainable, low carbon high purity battery grade manganese for the Electric Vehicle (“EV”) and Energy Storage System (“ESS”) industry. The Company has developed a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to produce battery-grade manganese (HPMSM and HPMO), a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs and ESS.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/ .

On behalf of Giyani Metals Corp.

Charles FitzRoy, President and CEO

Contact:

Giyani Metals Corp. cfitzroy@giyanimetals.com Charles FitzRoy, President & CEO Tel: +1289-291-7632 Tavistock, Corporate Communications giyani@tavistock.co.uk Tara Vivian-Neal / Josephine Clerkin Tel: +44 20 7920 3150

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur.

Such statements include without limitation: the Company the ongoing construction, commissioning and operation of the Demo Plant, the completion of hot commissioning, the production of HPMSM and HPMO, the delivery of product, and entering into offtake agreements and timing thereof.

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include anticipated operations in future periods, planned construction and development of its properties and facilities, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani's ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licences and permits; risks related to Giyani's business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to the Company's mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to the Company's directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani's forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani's forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Company's respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, please refer to Giyani's continuous disclosure documents which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

