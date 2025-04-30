Submit Release
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

EDINBURG, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced first quarter 2025 financial and operating results.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Glo Fiber Expansion Markets1 data subscribers grew 51% over the same period in 2024 to approximately 71,000.
  • Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue grew 52% to $18.4 million.
  • Total revenue grew 26.9% compared to the same period in 2024 to $87.9 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, total revenue grew 5% to $72.9 million.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with a net loss from continuing operations of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the net loss was due primarily to higher depreciation and amortization from Horizon and Glo Fiber network expansion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 grew 43.3% to $27.6 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, Adjusted EBITDA grew $3.9 million, or 20.6%.

“We are pleased with our growth in the first quarter of 2025, as we continued to execute well in our Glo Fiber Expansion Markets with 5,400 new subscribers, 16,600 new passings and 52% revenue growth.” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “Glo Fiber growth and higher Horizon synergy savings were key drivers in our return to strong Adjusted EBITDA growth in our legacy markets of 20.6%, along with an increase in Adjusted EBITDA margins from 28% to 31%.”

Shentel’s first-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/.

First Quarter 2025 Results Compared with First Quarter 2024

  • Revenue increased by $18.7 million, or 26.9%, to $87.9 million, primarily due to $15.2 million of revenues earned in the acquired Horizon markets. Excluding Horizon, revenues grew by $3.5 million, or 5.0%, primarily due to Glo Fiber Expansion Markets Residential & SMB revenue growth of $5.6 million, or 46.5%. This growth was partially offset by Incumbent Broadband Markets3 revenue decline of $2.2 million, or 5.0%. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue growth in Shentel’s legacy markets was driven by a 46.3% year-over-year growth in data revenue generating units (“RGUs”) driven by the Company’s increase in passings. Incumbent Broadband Markets revenue decreased primarily due to lower video revenue driven by a 14.1% decline in video RGUs and lower data revenue driven by a decrease in non-recurring other revenue.
  • Cost of services increased by $7.0 million, or 27.1%, due to $7.6 million of cost of services incurred in the acquired Horizon markets, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in cost of services incurred in the legacy Shentel markets, driven by a decrease in programming costs.
  • Selling, general and administrative expense increased by $3.0 million, or 10.8%, due to $3.2 million of selling, general and administrative costs incurred in the acquired Horizon markets and a $0.2 million decrease in the legacy Shentel markets driven by lower professional fees.
  • Restructuring, integration and acquisition expense of $0.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 was comparable with the three months ended March 31, 2024.
  • Depreciation and amortization increased by $12.0 million, or 68.9%, due to $9.2 million of depreciation and amortization related to the tangible and intangible assets acquired in the Horizon transaction and the Company’s expansion of its Glo Fiber network.
  • Total broadband homes passed grew 128,000 to approximately 604,000, including 363,000 Glo Fiber Expansion Market passings and 241,000 Incumbent Broadband Markets passings.

____________________________________
1 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and Horizon markets.
2 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
3 Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.

Other Information

  • Capital expenditures were $83.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $70.1 million in the comparable 2024 period. The $13.2 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by capital expenditures in the Horizon markets and expansion of the networks in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets and government-subsidized markets.
  • The Company received $6.9 million and $2.7 million in government grant cash reimbursements during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
  • As of March 31, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $87.5 million, the availability under our Revolver was $143.0 million, and the remaining reimbursements available under government grants was $104.1 million, which are subject to fulfilling the terms of the agreements, for total available liquidity of approximately $334.6 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we borrowed a total of $100.0 million under our term loans and had total indebtedness of $515.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

Earnings Call Webcast

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/
For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, the expected savings and synergies from the Horizon transaction may not be realized or may take longer or cost more than expected to realize, changes in overall economic conditions including rising inflation, regulatory requirements, changes in technologies, changes in competition, demand for our products and services, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168
Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   Three Months Ended
March 31,
      2025       2024  
Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets1, 3   $ 43,359     $ 43,809  
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets2     18,444       12,118  
Commercial Fiber3     19,612       9,938  
RLEC & Other     6,483       3,383  
Service revenue and other     87,898       69,248  
Operating expenses:        
Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization     33,030       25,985  
Selling, general and administrative     30,992       27,978  
Restructuring, integration and acquisition     510       618  
Depreciation and amortization     29,458       17,443  
Total operating expenses     93,990       72,024  
Operating loss     (6,092 )     (2,776 )
Other (expense) income:        
Interest expense     (4,892 )     (4,076 )
Other income, net     733       1,736  
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes     (10,251 )     (5,116 )
Income tax benefit     (1,119 )     (1,026 )
Loss from continuing operations     (9,132 )     (4,090 )
Discontinued operations:        
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax           1,981  
Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax           216,805  
Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax           218,786  
Net (loss) income     (9,132 )     214,696  
Dividends on redeemable noncontrolling interest     1,472        
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders   $ (10,604 )   $ 214,696  
         
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted:        
Loss from continuing operations   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.08 )
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax           4.33  
Net (loss) income per share   $ (0.19 )   $ 4.25  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding     54,959       50,520  

_______________________________________________________

  1. Revenue from residential and small and medium business (“SMB”) customers in Incumbent Broadband Markets is primarily earned through the Company’s provision of data, video and voice services over primarily hybrid fiber coaxial cable and to a lesser extent fiber to the home (“FTTH”) networks in incumbent markets.
  2. Revenue from residential and SMB customers in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets is primarily earned through the Company’s provision of data, video and voice services over FTTH networks in new greenfield expansion markets.
  3. Shentel updated the presentation of certain Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets and Commercial Fiber revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business.


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands) March 31,
2025 		  December 31,
2024
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,547   $ 46,272
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $988 and $1,156, respectively   29,749     29,722
Income taxes receivable   1,080     1,244
Prepaid expenses and other   16,088     17,282
Total current assets   134,464     94,520
Investments   15,534     15,709
Property, plant and equipment, net   1,483,796     1,438,538
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   157,275     157,723
Operating lease right-of-use assets   19,834     19,548
Deferred charges and other assets   14,550     14,235
Total assets $ 1,825,453   $ 1,740,273
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees $ 10,348   $ 9,204
Accounts payable   59,266     57,820
Advanced billings and customer deposits   16,432     16,104
Accrued compensation   11,172     16,283
Current operating lease liabilities   3,060     3,060
Accrued liabilities and other   11,716     12,100
Total current liabilities   111,994     114,571
Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees   504,199     407,675
Other long-term liabilities:      
Deferred income taxes   166,397     167,716
Benefit plan obligations   4,864     4,945
Non-current operating lease liabilities   10,945     10,794
Other liabilities   32,645     33,525
Total other long-term liabilities   214,851     216,980
Commitments and contingencies      
Temporary equity:      
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   83,936     82,464
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 54,857 and 54,605 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively      
Additional paid in capital   150,857     147,733
Retained earnings   758,393     768,997
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes   1,223     1,853
Total shareholders’ equity   910,473     918,583
Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders’ equity $ 1,825,453   $ 1,740,273


SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES      
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
(in thousands) Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2025       2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $ (9,132 )   $ 214,696  
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax         218,786  
Loss from continuing operations   (9,132 )     (4,090 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   28,984       17,320  
Amortization of intangible assets   474       123  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized   3,717       3,966  
Deferred income taxes   (1,119 )     (1,026 )
Provision for credit losses   288       756  
Other, net   480       (184 )
Changes in assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable   2,490       1,726  
Current income taxes   164        
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net   (135 )     75  
Other assets   (682 )     (4,495 )
Accounts payable   992       (38 )
Other deferrals and accruals   (5,997 )     (1,218 )
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations   20,524       12,915  
Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations         2,243  
Net cash provided by operating activities   20,524       15,158  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (83,236 )     (70,053 )
Government grants received   6,929       2,710  
Proceeds from sale of assets and other   47        
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations   (76,260 )     (67,343 )
Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations         305,827  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (76,260 )     238,484  
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings   100,000        
Principal payments on long-term debt   (2,178 )     (1,312 )
Taxes paid for equity award issuances   (787 )     (1,456 )
Payments for financing arrangements and other   (24 )     (394 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   97,011       (3,162 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   41,275       250,480  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   46,272       139,255  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 87,547     $ 389,735  
       
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information      
Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ (4,262 )   $ (3,955 )
Income tax refunds received $ 164     $  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as (loss) income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of (loss) income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

    Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands)     2025       2024  
Loss from continuing operations   $ (9,132 )   $ (4,090 )
Depreciation and amortization     29,458       17,443  
Interest expense     4,892       4,076  
Other income, net     (733 )     (1,736 )
Income tax benefit     (1,119 )     (1,026 )
Stock-based compensation     3,717       3,966  
Restructuring, integration and acquisition     510       618  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 27,593     $ 19,251  
         
Adjusted EBITDA margin     31 %     28 %


Supplemental Information

In the below table, Shentel updated the presentation of certain Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets and Commercial Fiber revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business.

Operating Statistics

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2025     2024  
Homes and businesses passed (1)      
Incumbent Broadband Markets (4) 240,788     216,514  
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5) 362,861     259,567  
Total homes and businesses passed 603,649     476,081  
       
Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"):      
Incumbent Broadband Markets (4) 111,860     108,958  
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5) 70,565     46,729  
Broadband Data 182,425     155,687  
Video 38,395     40,148  
Voice 26,037     24,039  
Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 246,857     219,874  
       
Residential & SMB Penetration (2)      
Incumbent Broadband Markets (4) 46.5 %   50.3 %
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5) 19.4 %   18.0 %
Broadband Data 30.2 %   32.7 %
Video 6.4 %   8.4 %
Voice 4.5 %   5.3 %
       
Fiber route miles 17,224     10,132  
Total fiber miles (3) 1,893,402     883,199  

______________________________________________________

(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.
(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.
(4) Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with FTTH passings.
(5) Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and Horizon markets.

Residential & SMB ARPU        
    Three Months Ended
March 31,
      2025     2024
Residential & SMB Revenue:        
Incumbent Broadband Markets     27,875     27,505
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets     15,764     10,193
Broadband Data   $ 43,639   $ 37,698
Video     14,658     14,380
Voice     2,560     2,462
Other     946     1,387
Total Residential & SMB Revenue   $ 61,803   $ 55,927
         
Average RGUs:        
Incumbent Broadband Markets     111,528     109,255
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets     67,868     44,163
Broadband Data     179,396     153,418
Video     39,256     41,294
Voice     25,783     24,039
         
ARPU: (1)        
Incumbent Broadband Markets   $ 83.31   $ 83.92
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets   $ 77.42   $ 76.93
Broadband Data   $ 81.09   $ 81.91
Video   $ 124.46   $ 116.08
Voice   $ 33.09   $ 34.14

______________________________________________________

(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.

Shentel updated the presentation of certain revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business. This reclassification also resulted in updated ARPU values for the prior period. The 2024 reclassification are summarized in the following table:

Residential & SMB ARPU                    
    Q1'24   Q2'24   Q3'24   Q4'24     2024  
                     
Prior Reporting                    
                     
Revenue:                    
Incumbent Broadband Markets   $ 27,798   $ 28,324   $ 28,241     $ 28,489     $ 112,852  
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets     10,783     12,499     13,797       15,053       52,132  
Broadband Data     38,581     40,823     42,038       43,542       164,984  
Video     14,394     14,913     14,520       14,203       58,030  
Voice     3,023     3,283     3,275       3,184       12,765  
Discounts, adjustments and other     490     34     (508 )     (403 )     (387 )
Total Residential & SMB Revenue   $ 56,488   $ 59,053   $ 59,325     $ 60,526     $ 235,392  
Commercial Fiber     9,377     19,921     20,257       17,456       67,011  
RLEC & Other     3,383     6,825     8,017       7,430       25,655  
Service revenue and other   $ 69,248   $ 85,799   $ 87,599     $ 85,412     $ 328,058  
                     
Average RGUs:                    
Incumbent Broadband Markets     109,255     111,689     111,224       111,384       110,888  
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets     44,163     50,892     56,290       62,387       53,432  
Broadband Data     153,418     162,581     167,514       173,771       164,320  
Video     41,294     42,443     41,630       40,596       41,491  
Voice     40,690     43,865     44,214       44,840       43,402  
                     
ARPU:                    
Incumbent Broadband Markets   $ 84.81   $ 84.53   $ 84.64     $ 85.26     $ 84.81  
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets   $ 81.39   $ 81.86   $ 81.70     $ 80.42     $ 81.30  
Broadband Data   $ 83.83   $ 83.70   $ 83.65     $ 83.52     $ 83.67  
Video   $ 116.19   $ 117.12   $ 116.26     $ 116.62     $ 116.55  
Voice   $ 24.77   $ 24.95   $ 24.69     $ 23.67     $ 24.51  


Residential & SMB ARPU                    
    Q1'24   Q2'24   Q3'24   Q4'24     2024
                     
Current Reporting                    
                     
Revenue:                    
Incumbent Broadband Markets   $ 27,505   $ 28,015   $ 27,876   $ 28,120   $ 111,516
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets     10,193     11,840     12,980     14,169     49,182
Broadband Data     37,698     39,855     40,856     42,289     160,698
Video     14,380     14,894     14,495     14,173     57,942
Voice     2,462     2,526     2,508     2,442     9,938
Other     1,387     1,021     699     880     3,987
Total Residential & SMB Revenue   $ 55,927   $ 58,296   $ 58,558   $ 59,784   $ 232,565
Commercial Fiber     9,938     20,678     21,024     18,198     69,838
RLEC & Other     3,383     6,825     8,017     7,430     25,655
Service revenue and other   $ 69,248   $ 85,799   $ 87,599   $ 85,412   $ 328,058
                     
Average RGUs:                    
Incumbent Broadband Markets     109,255     111,689     111,224     111,384     110,888
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets     44,163     50,892     56,290     62,387     53,432
Broadband Data     153,418     162,581     167,514     173,771     164,320
Video     41,294     42,443     41,630     40,596     41,491
Voice     24,039     23,143     23,392     23,968     23,636
                     
ARPU: (1)                    
Incumbent Broadband Markets   $ 83.92   $ 83.61   $ 83.54   $ 84.15   $ 83.81
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets   $ 76.93   $ 77.55   $ 76.86   $ 75.70   $ 76.70
Broadband Data   $ 81.91   $ 81.71   $ 81.30   $ 81.12   $ 81.50
Video   $ 116.08   $ 116.97   $ 116.06   $ 116.37   $ 116.37
Voice   $ 34.14   $ 36.38   $ 35.74   $ 33.96   $ 35.04

Primary Logo

