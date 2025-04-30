OTC Markets Group Welcomes Datatec Ltd to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Datatec Ltd (JSE: DTC; OTCQX: DTTLF, DTTLY), an international ICT solutions and services group, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Datatec Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols “DTTLF and DTTLY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Admission to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Datatec management commented:

“We are delighted to begin trading on the OTC Market’s premier tier, OTCQX. This additional trading venue will allow US investors access to Datatec shares quoted in US dollars and provides a platform to disseminate Datatec’s corporate disclosure to US investors with transparency. The company remains committed to maintaining the best possible disclosure for its shareholders.”

About Datatec Ltd

Datatec is a global digital channels group providing Cybersecurity, Networking and Hybrid Cloud infrastructure solutions and services in more than 50 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Through its core divisions, the group offers Value-added Technology Distribution (Westcon International) and Integration and Managed Services (Logicalis International and Logicalis Latin America). Datatec has been listed on the JSE Limited for the past 30 years.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

