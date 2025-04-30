Fitch updates Marex’s outlook to positive due to strong earnings and diversification of franchise

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitch Ratings (Fitch) yesterday announced that it has revised the outlook of Marex Group plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to positive from stable, and has affirmed its Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB-’.

The revision of the outlook reflects Marex’s strong and growing earnings across variable market conditions, expansion and diversification of the franchise both organically and through bolt-on acquisitions, well-managed liquidity and adequate buffer over regulatory capital requirements.

Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex, commented: “Fitch’s upgrade to our outlook to positive from stable reflects the strength and scalability of our diversified global platform as well as our 10-year track record of sequential growth through a range of market environments. At the core of our strategy is Marex’s risk control framework, which keeps pace with our expanding business. We view our investment grade rating as a differentiator, and this is a further validation of our strategy.”

Click here for the full Fitch press release.

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:

Marex:

Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

nratchford@marex.com/ astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 919 609 9423 / +44 777 611 1222

marex@fticonsulting.com

