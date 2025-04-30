Iowa ranks fifth in the nation, leading the Midwest in preschool access for four-year-olds

In a newly released national report, Iowa maintains its top five ranking in preschool access for four-year-old children. The state’s national ranking in preschool access for three-year-old children also gained new ground, rising from 22nd to 21st place.

Each year, the National Institute for Early Education Research’s (NIEER) State of Preschool Yearbook provides a critical snapshot of preschool education in the United States. The 2023-24 school year set national records for state enrollment and funding for preschool programs, primarily serving four-year-old children. Nationally, enrollment reached 37 percent for four-year-olds and eight percent for three-year-old children. In comparison, 67 percent of Iowa’s four-year-old children and six percent of three-year-olds were served in state-funded preschool programs.

“We are pleased to see Iowa recognized for our continued efforts to provide access to high-quality preschool programs for our youngest learners,” said Kimberly Villotti, chief for the Bureau of Early Childhood Education at the Iowa Department of Education. “Through our collaborative partnerships with preschool programs across the state and a statewide commitment to expanding access and inclusive programming, we continue to serve a large number of four-year-olds and look for additional enrollment opportunities for three-year-old children.”

For Iowa, the NIEER 2024 State of Preschool Yearbook noted the following results:

Iowa’s two state-funded preschool programs showed an enrollment of 28,189.

State spending totaled nearly $97,000,000, up 1 percent since last year.

State spending per child equaled $3,735, up $49 from 2022-23.

Iowa’s Shared Visions Preschool Program and the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program for Four-Year-Old Children support access to preschool programs for families across the state. Shared Visions programs provide quality child development programs for children at-risk in 29 Iowa counties. The preschool programs serve children ages three to five.

Established in 2007, the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program for Four-Year-Old Children, aims to give every young child in Iowa an opportunity to build a strong foundation for learning. Children who are four-years-old on or before September 15 can enroll and attend quality preschool programs at no cost.

For more information on Iowa’s preschool programs, visit the Department’s early childhood education webpages.