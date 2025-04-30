【Celebrate International Museum Day】 Macao Grand Prix Museum offers free admission and educational activity on 18 May

MACAU, April 30 - In celebration of International Museum Day, the annual global event on 18 May, the Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”), under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s management, will be open to the public for free admission on the day. Three sessions of a fun educational activity will engage participants for free at the Museum on the day. Signups are welcome online from tomorrow (1 May).

The International Council of Museums has designated the theme of International Museum Day 2025 as “The Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities”, inspiring people around the world to rethink the role of museums as essential connectors, innovators, and stewards of cultural identity.

Educational content and fun experience

In commemoration of International Museum Day, the Museum will hold three sessions of the educational activity titled “Race & Print Academy” at 11:00, 14:00 and 16:30 on 18 May. Themed around Triumph TR2 driven by the champion of the first Macau Grand Prix, the workshop will deliver a professional elaboration that connects the content of exhibits with the history, cultural background and technology of the Macau Grand Prix. The explanation will bring to life the fascinating stories and motor racing knowledge behind the exhibits. To put theory into practice, participants can enjoy a first-hand experience of the unique cultural appeal of the Macau Grand Prix through handmade craft. Each session will last about 1.5 hours. Young students aged from 6 to 12 and their parents are welcome to sign up for the workshop for free.

Workshop welcomes signs up from tomorrow (1 May)

in celebration of International Museum Day

Interested individuals can sign up on the website: https://eservice.macaotourism.gov.mo/ereg/workshop2025.php?lang=1 within the period from 10:00 on 1 May to 18:00 on 7 May. The quota for each session is 15 pairs of children and parents. The results of the lots will be announced on the Museum’s website on 13 May. Winners of the lots will receive notification emails.

MGTO capitalizes significantly on the Macau Grand Prix as the city’s unique calling card to promote Macao, deepen the synergy between “tourism + sports” and boost the destination appeal. The Office strives for optimization and innovation of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, dedicated to developing it into an iconic museum that curates the motorsport culture.

For ticketing and the latest information about the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: https://mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/.