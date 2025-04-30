IAM optimises plan for collection of large unwanted furniture items and increases the number of collection points to over 130

MACAU, April 30 - To facilitate the public’s disposal of bulky garbage, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has formulated a plan for the collection of large unwanted furniture items. Collection points for large unwanted furniture items are set up in the different districts of Macao in May, August and November each year. The mentioned plan is optimised this year and the number of collection points has been increased from 60 to 136, spreading across Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane. IAM calls on the public to comply with the mentioned plan and dispose of their unwanted furniture items properly at the designated time and locations. Offenders may be prosecuted.

During the plan for the collection of large unwanted furniture items in May, the public can dispose of unwanted furniture items at the designated collection points from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from 1 to 7 May. A total of 136 collection points will be set up, of which 109 are located in Macao Peninsula, 16 are located in Taipa and 11 are located in Coloane respectively. Signs will be installed at all collection points so that the public can identify them. The specific locations can be obtained by scanning the QR code on the poster or browsing the IAM Environment Information Webpage (www.iam.gov.mo/macaohygiene). The public can also call the Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676 for enquiries.

IAM reminds the public to pay attention to where they place the unwanted furniture items when they dispose of them, so as to avoid affecting pedestrian and traffic safety. Meanwhile, they should place the furniture items securely to avoid accidents. IAM will arrange for the cleaning contractor to increase the number of staff and vehicles, so as to ensure that the unwanted furniture items are removed from the collection points and properly handled on the night they are discarded. IAM urges the public to comply with the relevant arrangements and refrain from casually placing the items beside litter bins or on public streets. Offenders may be prosecuted.